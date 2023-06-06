Forming a World Anatomy XI ft. Josh Tongue, John Kidney and Travis Head

Josh Tongue became the newest Test cricketer for England this month. He made his Test debut for England against Ireland in a match at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Tongue impressed straightaway and took a five-wicket haul to help England beat Ireland by 10 wickets.

Apart from his pace and journey to the top, Josh Tongue also earned fans' attention because of his unique name. Tongue is a part of the human body, and the England fast bowler is not the first cricketer in the world to have a surname from the books of anatomy. Here's a world XI of such players.

Openers - Shubman Gill and Travis Head

Indian opener Shubman Gill will start the innings for this team along with Australia's Travis Head. Gill is a part of fish's body. It is the respiratory organ of fish and also some other amphibians. Meanwhile, Head is a part of the upper body of human beings. It contains mouth, brain and sense organs.

Shubman Gill and Travis Head have been in fantastic touch this year. Both batters have scored heaps of runs for their respective teams. Gill recently won the Orange Cap in IPL 2023 while playing for the Gujarat Titans. Both players will be in action in the ICC World Test Championship final this week.

Middle Order - Henry Hand, Michael Chin, Miriam Knee, John Kidney, Archibald Palm and Ryan Tongue

The middle-order of this team features first-class cricketers. Henry Hand was born in Essex and played 14 first-class matches, aggregating 238 runs. He also bagged six wickets. His surname is a human body part located at the end of the arm.

Michael Chin, Miriam Knee, John Kidney, Ryan Tongue, and Archibald Palm are the other players in the middle-order. Born in Guyana, Chin scored 57 runs in the only first-class match of his career. Chin is located below the mouth in a human body.

John Kidney was born in Barbados and scored 229 runs in 11 first-class matches. Kidney is a part of the excretory system.

Miriam Knee is a women's cricketer, who represented Australia in eight Tests and six ODIs. Knee is the joint between thigh and lower leg in a human body.

Archibald Palm was born in Cape Town. He played one Test for South Africa back in 1928. Palm is the inner surface of a human hand.

Ryan Tongue is the brother of Josh Tongue and played for Worcestershire 2nd XI. He is a left-handed batter and a right-arm off-break bowler.

Bowlers - Steven Finn, Barry Tooth and Josh Tongue

Two pacers from England and a fast-medium bowler from South Africa complete this lineup. Steven Finn was a tall fast bowler, who played for England from 2010 to 2017 across all three formats. Fin is a part of fish's body, which helps them balance.

Josh Tongue recently played his first Test match. Tongue is the fleshy muscular organ located in the mouth of humans and some animals.

Barry Tooth was born in South Africa and played 14 first-class matches. Tooth is also present in the mouth of humans and animals. It helps in chewing the food.

