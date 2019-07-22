×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Four possible candidates who could become India's next head coach

Fambeat
ANALYST
Feature
3.08K   //    22 Jul 2019, 18:00 IST

Will Gary Kirsten come back for another stint as the Indian coach?
Will Gary Kirsten come back for another stint as the Indian coach?

During the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, there were reports of a rift between the Indian captain Virat Kohli and the head coach Anil Kumble. Initially, the pair denied any such disagreements. However, the rumors proved to be true at the end of the tournament.

Anil Kumble’s infamous exit from the Indian team created several outrages among the Indian cricket fans, former players, and experts. In July 2017, Ravi Shastri, another former Indian cricketer, replaced Kumble as the head coach and under Shastri, Indian cricket witnessed a notable rise in quality.

With Shastri’s tenure nearing the end, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently invited the applicants for the head coach role and other support staff roles. With Shastri set to receive an automatic entry in the recruitment process, here is a look at four other possible candidates who could become the next head coach for India.

#4 Simon Katich

Simon Katich
Simon Katich

Former Australian batsman Simon Katich represented his nation for almost two decades, with his unique batting stance and trigger movement often compared with the style of former West Indies cricketer, Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

After the 2010-11 Ashes series, Katich was infamously excluded from Australia’s central contract list. Even though his international career came to an abrupt end, he continued to play in the domestic scenario for the next three years. Having led the Perth Scorchers to their maiden BBL trophy in the 2013-14 season, Katich called time on his playing career.

In October 2015, KKR roped in Katich as the assistant coach to support head coach Jacques Kallis. After four years as an assistant coach, he recently parted ways with KKR. Besides, Katich has been coaching the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League since 2017. Under his guidance, TKR have won the CPL twice.

At the start of this month, the Manchester-based side in The Hundred appointed him as their head coach. With some other established names in the race for claiming the spot, Katich has only an outside chance of becoming India’s next head coach.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
Indian Cricket Team Gary Kirsten Tom Moody Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Advertisement
4 Changes India need to make before the next ICC Cricket World Cup 
RELATED STORY
BCCI advertise for support staff positions, Ravi Shastri and co. given automatic entry
RELATED STORY
5 Indian coaches and their most famous proteges
RELATED STORY
5 great players who never featured in a World Cup match and why
RELATED STORY
3 prime candidates for India's number 4 position in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Three players who could be next Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
5 former Indian cricket legends who could be the next BCCI president
RELATED STORY
Should the Indian cricket team adopt the 'split captaincy' policy?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: The previous semi-final records of the four semi-finalists
RELATED STORY
WI v IND 2019: 3 Indian players who could be surprise picks in the squad
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 2
ENU 186/6 (47.5 ov)
BAU
LIVE
England Under 19s won the toss and elected to bat.
ENU VS BAU live score
GLO 354/10
WOR 50/4 (21.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Worcestershire trail Gloucestershire by 304 runs with 6 wickets remaining
GLO VS WOR live score
Only Test | Thu, 18 Jul
AUW 420/8 & 230/7
ENG-W 275/9
Match Drawn
AUW VS ENG-W live score
Only Test | Wed, 24 Jul, 03:30 PM
England
Ireland
ENG VS IRE preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
European Cricket League
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us