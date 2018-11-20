×
4 rising stars International cricket unearthed in 2018

deebak mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
20 Nov 2018, 14:13 IST

Khaleel Ahmed is touted as the next 'Zaheer Khan' of Indian cricket
Khaleel Ahmed is touted as the next 'Zaheer Khan' of Indian cricket

The world cricket in 2018 has provided us with many heartbreaks, scandals, amazing moments, and memories worth cherishing for years.

While India struggled in overseas Test cricket, England started stamping their authority in spin-friendly conditions. While Australia plummeted to their new low in ODIs and T20Is, Pakistan rose to no.1 in the T20I ranking with their breath-taking performances. While Sri Lanka, West Indies became anonymous in the world of cricket, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have become world-beaters.

The ICC cricket world cup is happening in England during next English summer. Hence, the year 2018 is used as an experimental year by many countries to figure out their best team for their World Cup campaign.

While many debutants perished without making any impact, there are few players who rose to stardom in no time with their scintillating performances. Here is the list of four young debutants (U-20) of 2018 who performed exceedingly well to grab everyone's attention.


#4 Khaleel Ahmed - India - Age 20

Khaleel Ahmed made his debut for India against Hong Kong in September 2018. Despite performing well in his debut game, he lost his place to Bumrah when he returned to the Indian line-up.

However, the Indian team management decided to give Khaleel a longer run. He played all the five ODIs against West Indies and impressed everyone with his accurate left-arm bowling.

Khaleel took 11 wickets from his six ODIs with an impressive average of 24.0. His bowling performance of 3-15 against West Indies grabbed everyone's attention. Khaleel performance would have been refreshing for Virat Kohli as India failed to produce many left-arm fast bowlers who can trouble batsmen, especially right-handers, with their in-swingers.

Khaleel will most likely make it to India's World Cup squad and will be willing to replicate his 2018 form on the grand stage next year.

deebak mohan
ANALYST
