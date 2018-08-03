Four times that Virat Kohli dedicated his on-field success to wife Anushka Sharma

Virat kissing his engagement ring after reaching three figures in yesterday's innings

Virat Kohli is not just the ideal man on the field, but also the ideal man for his wife has been very vocal on the support Anushka Sharma gives him, on numerous occasions.

Anushka has often been targetted by supporters in those rare occasions when Virat fails to deliver, and every time that happens, he responds back with a stunning performance in her presence, blowing kisses at her and shutting the mouths of a thousand critics all at once.

The same thing has happened most recently, as Virat staged a firework display while Anushka was watching, on Day 2 of the first Test against England at Edgbaston, saving the entire team's hopes simultaneously.

So now let's take a look at four instances where Virat dedicated his outstanding on-field performances to her, while she was present on the stands:

#1 Edgbaston, Birmingham - 149 vs England; 2nd August 2018.

Virat Kohli himself rated his innings as his second-best ever in all-whites, as he built his team from 59/3 initially and then at a whole new level from 182/8, till the total score reached 274. Battling Anderson's wild swing, Sam Curran's and Ben Stokes' strong pace and so on, he scored 149 - nearly 55% of the team total, all by himself.

India was looking entirely lost at sea as Curran produced a triple-breakthrough to dismiss all of the top-order with the exception of Kohli, after which Anderson, Broad and Stokes made short work of the rest of the middle-order.

Virat virtually built his innings out of nothing, initially through resistance and later through aggression after he ran out of batting partners in the top and middle orders.

As the eighth wicket fell at 182, his score was just 67, with only Ishant and Umesh remaining to bat. Yet, he made the most out of what he had, scoring 82 out of the 92 runs scored by India since then.

India were 217/9 when Virat was on the verge of three-figures, and he duly smacked a ball past extra-cover to get there.

The celebrations were wild as Kohli had just 134 innings from 10 innings in England so far, and he had officially conquered the land for the first time.

A roar and a very energetic fist-pump into the air were followed by him removing his helmet, and placing the bat on the ground, he took out his engagement ring and kissed it, looking at Anushka who was present in the stands.

He did not stop, scoring 48 more runs and edging India very close to the shore.

He departed as the last man, trying in vain for a boundary, perhaps looking to get India an innings lead before time (or wickets) run out.

But by then, India was back in the game and has now gone on to establish a real stranglehold over England, with India needing 194 runs to win the first Test according to latest reports.

