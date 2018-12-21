×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Four Wicket-Keepers Who Could Carry On MSD’s Legacy

Nirvana Guha
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
112   //    21 Dec 2018, 00:28 IST

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni

Wicketkeeper-batsman or batsman-wicketkeeper? This question has haunted Indian cricket board more than anything else in the recent past.

Be it the golden era of the ‘Fab Four’ led by the visionary Dada, the short reign of the Wall, or the recent Kohli revolution at the horizon of Captain Cool’s empire, India had always been haunted in its search for the perfect wicketkeeper who could be a handy bat down the order.

Things seemed to have finally fallen in place when the man with a unique hairstyle slammed the Lankan bowling giants for a record-breaking 183* at Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur, 2005. A fairytale ensured next and in the next decade, the world witnessed an Indian cricket renaissance! 

But, with dream runs and trophies, one other thing drifts away—time! Because, as we all know the clichéd but harsh truth—time and tide wait for none. After a decade and a half since the advent of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India finds itself again at the same critical juncture, especially for the longer format of the game.

In today’s T20 era, one can expect for sure that short-time blasters would be all over the place. With Indian cricketers now being more exposed to global cricketing standards, India would seldom have a headache to find a wicketkeeper in the T20 format and ODIs.

This has more been pronounced due to the growing tendencies of cricket players to prolong their careers by playing fewer and shorter formats.

It’s understandable since shorter formats not only drain a player less in fitness terms, it provides much better financial boosts to players that have given their all to the game only to find themselves at sea where millions are striving for that one coveted wicketkeeper berth in the Indian national team.

Test cricket is a different ball game together, it’s a battle-field. While playing Tests for India is sure a dream for many, it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. For that you shouldn’t be only technically advanced and command impeccable knowledge of the game, you should have a God-gifted temperament too.

This was exactly the reason why MSD could take himself to an altogether different level, he was gifted with a rare talent and a prodigiously cool mind that only few could claim in the history of Indian sports. 

Advertisement

Hence, post-Dhoni’s retirement in Tests 4 years back and a tumultuous affair with the wicketkeeper berth only exacerbated by the gifted yet injury-prone Wriddhiman Saha, it has become imperative to ponder who could be India’s mighty warrior behind the wickets in the 5-day format.

Here’s a compilation of the four players that hold promise in fitting into Dhoni’s shoes in the long run:

#1 KL Rahul 

Australia v India - 2nd Test: Day 4
Australia v India - 2nd Test: Day 4

Conjuring up a fairytale debut series than most could fathom, this stylish batsman has been on the news recently for completely opposite reasons. However, despite missed hits and low scoring tenures at the crease, one can’t simply deny his exceptional talent and technical finesse, the depth he brings to the Indian batting squad.

The only one reason that makes him rank lowest in this list is his comparatively lesser wicket-keeping skills and his batting vulnerabilities. He sure has to ramp up before the board’s and his mighty captain’s faith in him starts waning.

1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rishabh Pant
Nirvana Guha
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 ODI wicketkeepers of all time
RELATED STORY
4 wicketkeepers who are unlucky to play in the same era...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Rishabh Pant breaks numerous...
RELATED STORY
2 Indian batsmen who may be perfect for the number four slot
RELATED STORY
Greatest Wicketkeepers Of All Time
RELATED STORY
A take on Alastair Cook's all-time XI
RELATED STORY
4 Indian Players who have won all 3 ICC Titles 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 wicketkeeper-batsmen of all-time
RELATED STORY
Players who have played at number four for  India since...
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who deserved a farewell match before their...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd T20I | Today
BAN 211/4 (20.0 ov)
WIN 175/10 (19.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 36 runs
BAN VS WIN live score
| Tomorrow, 02:50 AM
Sydney Thunder Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women
SYT-W VS HBH-W preview
Match 2 | Today
PRS 103/10 (19.0 ov)
MLR 107/6 (15.2 ov)
Melbourne Renegades win by 4 wickets
PRS VS MLR live score
| Tomorrow, 05:30 AM
Adelaide Strikers Women
Melbourne Stars Women
ADS-W VS MLS-W preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us