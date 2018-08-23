England announce squad for 4th Test against India

England players during the third Test match

The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced the 14-man squad for the fourth match of the Test series against India. The match will begin on 30th August 2018, at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The squad that has been named, is as follows: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler (back-up wk), Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, James Vince, and Chris Woakes.

Hampshire batsman Vince's last game for England was in April 2018 against New Zealand at Christchurch, made it to the squad. The 27-year-old right-hander has been selected by virtue of his excellent form in the County Championship.

He is also the captain of Hampshire side, with whom he has averaged 56 per game in the first division this season. His most notable performance so far came in the win against Nottinghamshire earlier this week - when he made 74 and 147 in either inning - at the Rose Bowl itself, where the fourth Eng-Ind test will be played.

James Vince batting for Hampshire in the Vitality Blast

National Selector Ed Smith seems to be very satisfied with the way they have been able to pick players for the game, as evident from his words: "The selection panel felt that this was the right time to reintroduce James Vince to the Test squad. James will provide cover in case Jonny Bairstow’s fractured finger prevents him playing in the fourth Test match."

“He returns to the England set-up in confident form and scoring runs. He has been in excellent form for Hampshire in the County Championship, with 847 runs at 56.46. His match-winning runs also helped Hampshire to win the Royal London Cup earlier this summer," he added.

Jonny Bairstow's finger in his left hand had been fractured courtesy of an Anderson late-swinger in the third innings of the third Test, after which he did not keep wickets.

It is not sure as to whether he will make it into the final eleven, so Vince does stand a chance of actually donning the whites for England again, come August 30.