Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England announce squad for 4th Test against India

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
1.68K   //    23 Aug 2018, 17:45 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three
England players during the third Test match

The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced the 14-man squad for the fourth match of the Test series against India. The match will begin on 30th August 2018, at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The squad that has been named, is as follows: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler (back-up wk), Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, James Vince, and Chris Woakes.

Hampshire batsman Vince's last game for England was in April 2018 against New Zealand at Christchurch, made it to the squad. The 27-year-old right-hander has been selected by virtue of his excellent form in the County Championship.

He is also the captain of Hampshire side, with whom he has averaged 56 per game in the first division this season. His most notable performance so far came in the win against Nottinghamshire earlier this week - when he made 74 and 147 in either inning - at the Rose Bowl itself, where the fourth Eng-Ind test will be played.

Hampshire v Somerset - Vitality Blast
James Vince batting for Hampshire in the Vitality Blast

National Selector Ed Smith seems to be very satisfied with the way they have been able to pick players for the game, as evident from his words: "The selection panel felt that this was the right time to reintroduce James Vince to the Test squad. James will provide cover in case Jonny Bairstow’s fractured finger prevents him playing in the fourth Test match."

“He returns to the England set-up in confident form and scoring runs. He has been in excellent form for Hampshire in the County Championship, with 847 runs at 56.46. His match-winning runs also helped Hampshire to win the Royal London Cup earlier this summer," he added.

Jonny Bairstow's finger in his left hand had been fractured courtesy of an Anderson late-swinger in the third innings of the third Test, after which he did not keep wickets.

It is not sure as to whether he will make it into the final eleven, so Vince does stand a chance of actually donning the whites for England again, come August 30.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Joe Root James Vince
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
3 opening pairs India can try for the 4th Test against...
RELATED STORY
India's predicted XI for the 4th Test against England
RELATED STORY
England announce squad for the 3rd Test match against India
RELATED STORY
India announces surprise squad for final two Tests...
RELATED STORY
England announce squad for India Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 4th Test: India's Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
India's probable squad for last two Tests and predicted...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 3rd Test: Player ratings for the England...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test : Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's Predicted XI for 3rd Test
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us