Frankfurt T10 League 2020: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The European Cricket Series Frankfurt T10 League is set to commence on July 18th, 2020 in Frankfurt, Germany. The league will witness six German clubs going head to head against each other.

The teams competing in the Frankfurt T10 League would be Frankfurt CC, Germany’s T20 champions FCA 04 United Stars Cricket Club Darmstadt, Hainhausen, Hattersheim, MSC Frankfurt and Wiesbaden.

As per the league details, these teams would be divided into two groups of three. The top two teams from both groups will progress to the knockout stage of the Frankfurt T10 League, which would comprise the semi final, the bronze final and the final.

All the knockout games of the Frankfurt T10 League are scheduled for July 19th, 2020, meaning that cricket fans can brace themselves for an extravaganza.

All the fixtures of the Frankfurt T10 League will be hosted by the Frankfurt Cricket Club at Frankfurt CC ground in Germany.

Frankfurt T10 League 2020 Schedule (All Timings in IST)

July 18, Saturday

Frankfurt CC vs MSC Frankfurt at 12:30 PM

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs MSC Frankfurt at 02:30 PM

Frankfurt CC vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main at 04:30 PM

FCA 04 Darmstadt vs SG Hainhausen 1886 at 06:30 PM

SG Hainhausen 1886 vs SV Wiesbaden 1899 at 08:30 PM

July 19, Sunday

FCA 04 Darmstadt vs SV Wiesbaden 1899 Blitz at 12:30 PM

Semifinal 1: July 19, Sunday

Teams: 1st G1 vs 2nd G2 at 03:30 PM

Semifinal 2: July 19, Sunday

Teams: 2nd G1 vs 1st G2 at 05:30 PM

Bronze Final: July 19, Sunday

Teams: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF1 at 07:30 PM

Frankfurt T10 Final: July 19, Sunday

Teams: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 at 09:30 PM

Frankfurt T10 League 2020 live streaming details

ECS Frankfurt 2020 Telecast

All the matches of the Frankfurt T10 league will be streamed live across the globe (Except India) on European Cricket Network YouTube channel. Indian viewers, meanwhile, can catch a glimpse of the action on the Fancode App.

Frankfurt T10 League 2020 Squads

FCA 04 Darmstadt squad: Anas Saeed, Ansar Hayat, Akhlaq Ahmed, Bisharat Ahmed, Hasnain Kabeer, Umar Faroz, Muhammad Tayyab, Muhammad Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Badar Munir, Muneeb Ahmed, Muhammad Mudassar, Shakoor Rahimzei, Yasir Hayat, Kashif Tarar, Tanzeem Ali, Tahir Ahmed, Ghulam Saif and Toquir Ahmad.

Frankfurt CC Squad: Ayub Pasha, Hasan Nauman, Alim Al Razy, Aqil Tariq, Naqash Naveed, Wamaq Syed, Alishan Mohmand, Sanjeev Taneja, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar, Niamat Ailisafi, Aditya Khan, Keshav Ramachandran, Farhan Mahmood, Sahil Hussein, Hewad Hussein, Tanzil Tariq, Yasin Shir, Kamran Mohmand, Iqbal Muhammad, Shafqat Ali, Hashim Zia Ullah, Shehbaz Mohammed, Salim Khan, Sayedroohullah Sadat, Talha Yusuf and Simab Jan Mumand.

TuSG Hainhausen Squad: Akakhel Tariq jan, Asrar Ahmad, Ali Imran, Ahmad Adil, Muneeb Mubashir, Muneeb Ahmad, Ali Raza Virk, Rafeh Ahmad, Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Waqar Ahmad Rana, Shah Wali Zadran, Asad Manzoor Malik, Tahir Yasir Ahmed, Nasir Ahmad, Noman Ahmed Raja, Haroon Malik, Atta ul Quddoos, Karim Ahmad, Asif Wasim, Naeem Ahmad and Qasrani Imran Ahmad.

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main Squad: Abdul Hamid Bhatti, Anees Ur Rehman Bhatti, Javeed Butt, Shehid Ahmed, Abdul Salam Bhatti, Atta Ul Mannan Butt, Umair Khalid, Saad Latif Ahmad, Zohaib Qamar, Nawabzad Mohamed Ameer Bin Jung, Amir Waheed, Inaam Ullah, Fazal Bashir, Alaam Noor Zadran, Naser Mahmod Khan, Yousaf Ramzan Butt, Yasir Mehmood Shelkh, Mahid Butt, Tahir Ahmed, Rana Rizwan Ahmad and Hasher Rehma Bhatti.

MSC Frankfurt Squad: Muslim Yar Ashraf, Sekandar Khan, Nafees Buttar Ahmad, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Paramveer Singh, Zabiullah Arjubi, Bashir Zamankhel, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Idrees Miakhel, Mohabbat Miakhel, Habib Rahman, Waseem Khan.

SV Wiesbaden 1899 Squad: Abdullah Zadran, Amin Khan, Enamullah Zadran, Shahan Agha, Malik Zadran, Mohammad Rahimi, Ibrahim Zadran Jr, Khalid Khan Zadran, Jawed Khan, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Nasrullah Zadran and Momin Zadran.

