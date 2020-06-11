Free hit for wide ball, BBL may come up with new rules for the 10th season

BBL has always played around with rules and may take things a step further this time.

The rules will be subjected to approval from CA and ACA.

Sydney Sixers, champions of BBL-9 (Source: sydneysixers.com.au)

The Australian T20 tournament, Big Bash League (BBL), is known for coming up with new inventions, but it looks like the tournament managers have taken things a bit too far this time. New rules that are being mulled include giving free hits for wide balls and a truncated four-over powerplay with two of those overs becoming floating, to be used elsewhere in the innings.

Cricket Australia (CA), the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) and the umpires will be briefed on the changes at a meeting in July by Alistair Dobson, head of the Big Bash Tournament Committee, CA’s event executive Anthony Everard and managers.

Both Alistair and Anthony will present the tweaks to the playing conditions which will be effective in the 10th season of the BBL only if it is unanimously approved.

Following are the change in playing conditions:

Free hit for any wide ball.

Powerplay to be split between first four overs of the innings and the rest two overs floating anywhere in the innings.

Bonus points available to teams for their progress at the 10-over point of an innings.

Substitutions allowed within the same period.

Extra breaks after every five overs for advertisements and player strategy.

A draft of overseas players is also expected to be up for consideration.

BBL and its history of innovations

From the bat flip for toss to a confusing playoff system, the BBL is known for coming up with different innovations and rules. However, coming up with a free hit for wide balls will be criminal for the bowlers who already suffer much in the T20 format of the game.

A new and improved finals series!



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/U2LScs2dpb — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) July 25, 2019

Cricket Australia is looking to make up for the losses incurred by the COVID-19 situation. These rules are meant to involve the audience and make the BBL package more colorful. After all, who does not enjoy an extra free-hit delivery.