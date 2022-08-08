“Friends like family”- Krunal Pandya catches up with former Mumbai Indians teammate Kieron Pollard in England

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Krunal Pandya took out some time to meet his former Mumbai Indians teammate Kieron Pollard in England. While Krunal is playing for County champions Warwickshire in the Royal London Cup, Pollard has signed for the Eoin Morgan-led London Spirits in The Hundred.

The Baroda all-rounder shared a couple of pictures on social media with Pollard and his family. The two players share a close friendship from their Mumbai Indians’ days. The duo won five Indian Premier League (IPL) trophies and made some great memories together.

While Krunal opted for an all-black outfit , Pollard was pictured in a white tee and blue jeans. He posed with West Indies cricketer’s wife Jenna Ali and his children in separate post.

Sharing the snapshots on Twitter, he wrote:

“Friends like family.”

Kieron Pollard bid adieu to international cricket in April 2022, but he continues to play in T20 leagues across the globe.

Earlier, Krunal’s younger brother Hardik Pandya met Pollard in the West Indies during the recently concluded T20I series in the Caribbean.

Krunal Pandya makes debut for Warwickshire

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya is playing in the ongoing edition of the Royal London Cup and County Championships. He scalped a couple of wickets for Warwickshire on his debut against Gloucestershire in the domestic tournament. He also contributed 74 runs with the bat and picked up one wicket in their next game against Surrey.

The southpaw will also play the remaining county championship matches for Warwickshire. The 31-year-old is looking to work on his game and will be looking to make a comeback to the national squad ahead of next year’s ICC World Cup 2023.

Krunal last played for Men in Blue against Sri Lanka in July 2021. He failed to make an impact in his limited opportunities in T20Is and ODI cricket for India.

