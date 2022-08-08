“No place like home”- Jasprit Bumrah makes most of his time with family ahead of Asia Cup

Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is enjoying quality time away from cricket. The yorker king is doing his best to rest and recharge ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.

Bumrah recently shared a picture of himself with his mother Daljit and sister Juhika smiling on Instagram with the caption:

“No place like home”

Reacting to the post, his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) replied:

“#OneFamily goals.”

Last week, Jasprit Bumrah shared pictures of his holiday in the United States of America. He spent quality time with sports presenter and wife Sanjana Ganesan. The duo could be seen having a good time in Chicago and New York.

Asia Cup 2022: Jasprit Bumrah to lead India’s bowling department

Jasprit Bumrah is all set to return to Team India colors after a month-long break for the Asia Cup. He was rested for the recently concluded tour of West Indies and won't feature during the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.

Bumrah was excellent for India as they registered memorable series wins in the white-ball leg of the tour of England. He picked up eight wickets in two ODIs, including his career-best figures of 6/19. He also took a couple of wickets in the only T20I he played during the three-match T20I series that preceded the ODIs.

The right-arm seamer will be key in the death overs as the Men in Blue look to defend their title at the Asia Cup 2022. The Indians have won the multi-nation contest on seven occasions till date.

The schedule for the Asia Cup 2022 which will take place in UAE is out.



India will take on Pakistan in the first game of Group A on the 28th of August!





The Men in Blue will kick-start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-voltage contest on August 28. Bumrah will be looking to avenge India's 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in the last edition of the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

