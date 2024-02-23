Bengal Tigers are a franchise team in the Celebrity Cricket League. The team has some of the biggest names in the Bengal film industry. The team is owned by Boney Kapoor and Mr. Raj Shah. Jisshu Sengupta has been appointed skipper of the side for this season. Sayantika Banerjee has been roped in as a brand ambassador for the team.

The Tigers have been a part of the tournament since 2012. They qualified for the semi-finals in 2016 and 2019. They failed to win a single game out of four last season. The Tigers are one of the four teams that are yet to win the tournament so far.

The 10th edition of the tournament is scheduled to start on Friday, February 23. The Tigers are scheduled to play their first match on Saturday, February 24, in Sharjah.

They will play their second game of the season on Saturday, March 2, in Hyderabad. Their third game is against Punjab De Sher on Friday, March 8, in Chandigarh. The last league stage game is against Bhojpuri Dabbangs on Saturday, March 9, in Chandigarh.

A total of eight teams are scheduled to participate in the Celebrity Cricket League this year. These eight teams are - Mumbai Heroes, Kerala Strikers, Telugu Warriors, Bhojpuri Dabbangs, Kerala Strikers, Bengal Tigers, Chennai Rhinos, and Punjab De Sher.

A total of five cities will host a total of 20 matches this season. The first phase of the tournament containing five matches is scheduled to be played in Sharjah. The caravan will move to India post that and the remaining 15 matches will be played in Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Trivandrum, and Vizag. The tournament will conclude on Sunday, March 17.

Bengal Tigers squad for Celebrity Cricket League 2024

Here is the Bengal Tigers complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Celebrity Cricket League 2024:

Jisshu Sengupta (c), Uday, Indrasish, Mohan, Suman, Joy, Joe, Yusuf (wk), Jeetu Kamal, Jammy, Ratnadip Ghosh, Ananda Chowdhury, Sandy, Aditya Roy Banerjee, Arman Ahamed, Manty, Rahul Mazumder, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Boney, and Sourav Das.

