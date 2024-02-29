Full list of DY Patil Blue players for DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 ft. Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik  

The DY Patil Blue team has a strong squad for the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024. Shikhar Dhawan is one of their most experienced cricketers, having donned the national colors across all three formats in the past.

Dhawan recently lost his place in the BCCI central contracts after also missing the 2023 ODI World Cup. The southpaw will be looking to find his rhythm before he dons the Punjab Kings colors for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Dhawan has played a plethora of match-winning knocks for whichever team he has played for over the years. At the end of his career, Dhawan will be looking to get a few more useful scores under his belt.

Dinesh Karthik also holds a crucial place in the squad for the DY Patil Blue. Having not played for India since the 2022 T20 World Cup on Australian soil, the chances of him making a comeback to the Indian national team are remote.

However, he still has plenty to look forward to. The veteran will be looking to find some form before he steps out to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2024.

Ayush Badoni is a bright young talent and has shown the temperament to succeed at the highest level. He plays for the Lucknow Super Giants under the leadership of KL Rahul.

Shubham Dubey is a handy cricketer, having scored 485 runs from 20 T20 matches at an average of 37.30 and a strike rate of 145.20, with a top score of 58 not out to his name.

Aman Khan, Shashank Singh, Karsh Kothari, and Ajay Singh are also crucial parts of the team.

DY Patil Blue full squad for DY Patil T20 Cup 2024

Abhijit Tomar, Ajay Singh, Aman Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dinesh Karthik, Jitendra Paliwal, Karsh Kothari, Nutan Goel, Shashank Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubham Dubey, Vipul Krishnan.

