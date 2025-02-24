Full list of England Masters players for International Masters League T20 2025 ft. Kevin Pietersen and Eoin Morgan

The International Masters League T20, taking place from February 22 to March 16, will feature 18 exciting matches across six teams, hosted at three iconic Indian venues: Vadodara, Navi Mumbai and Raipur. One of the standout teams is the England Masters, captained by Eoin Morgan, who led England to victory in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Ad

The squad is filled with experienced batting legends like Ian Bell and Kevin Pietersen, offering stability and a wealth of cricketing knowledge. The team’s bowling attack is equally strong, featuring skilled players such as Tim Bresnan, Steve Finn and Boyd Rankin. Additionally, the spin department is in capable hands with Monty Panesar and Chris Schofield in the ranks.

The England Masters will kick off their campaign on February 25 against the India Masters, marking the third day of the tournament. They will then face the West Indies Masters on February 27, the South Africa Masters on March 3, the Sri Lanka Masters on March 10. Their final match is against the Australia Masters on March 12.

Ad

Trending

All of these matches will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. With a blend of seasoned batters and a strong bowling lineup, the England Masters are set to be formidable contenders in this thrilling T20 competition, which promises high-energy action and memorable moments.

Here's a look at the England Masters squad for the International Masters League T20 2025:

England Masters squad for International Masters League T20 2025

Here is the England Masters' complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the International Masters League T20 2025:

Eoin Morgan (C), Ian Bell, Kevin Pietersen, Darren Maddy, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Tim Bresnan, Phil Mustard, Tim Ambrose, Boyd Rankin, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Steve Finn, Stuart Meaker

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news