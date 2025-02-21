Full list of India Masters players for International Masters League T20 2025 ft. Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh

The International Masters League T20 is a premier cricket tournament featuring retired cricket legends, bringing together some of the game's greatest players for an exhilarating series. Set to take place from Saturday, February 22, through Sunday, March 16, the tournament will consist of 18 matches, including the playoffs, hosted at three iconic venues: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, Reliance Stadium in Vadodara, and Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Six distinguished teams will compete in this unique league, with the India Masters team, captained by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, standing out as a major contender. Tendulkar, widely regarded as the greatest cricketer in the history of the sport, will lead the Indian side in what promises to be a thrilling contest.

The team also boasts the inclusion of cricketing icons such as Yuvraj Singh, the hero of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup, alongside Suresh Raina. The Pathan brothers, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan, bring their all-round prowess to the squad, while the spin department is strengthened by the presence of Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Sharma, and Gurkeerat Mann Singh.

The India Masters will kick off their campaign on the opening day of the tournament, February 22, at 7:30 PM IST, when they take on the Sri Lanka Masters at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Following this, the India Masters will face off against several other renowned teams, including the England Masters on February 25, the South Africa Masters on March 1, the Australia Masters on March 5, and the West Indies Masters on March 8.

India Masters squad for International Masters League T20 2025

Here is the India Masters' complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the International Masters League T20 2025:

Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Dhawal Kulkarni, Vinay Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Sharma, Naman Ojha, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhimanyu Mithun

