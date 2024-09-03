Full list of India Team B players for Duleep Trophy 2024 ft. Rishabh Pant & Yashasvi Jaiswal

BCCI is all set to host the 61st edition of the Duleep Trophy, starting on Thursday, September 5 at Rural Development Trust Stadium "A" in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, and M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Four teams, namely Team A, Team B, Team C, and Team D, will participate in the competition. This year's tournament will be played by these four sides instead of the previous zonal format.

Notably, the Duleep Trophy 2024-25 marks the beginning of red-ball cricket in India’s domestic season. India’s finest players from international cricket and a few of the country’s young and emerging talents will be in action.

Team B will be led by Bengal's opening batter, Abhimanyu Easwaran, while Rishabh Pant is named the wicketkeeper, with Tamil Nadu’s Narayan Jagadeesan drafted as a backup keeper-batter.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and his brother Musheer Khan are the other batters part of the squad. Musheer, who smacked 433 runs in five innings in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 for Mumbai, would aim to prove his worth with the Bangladesh Test series lined up from September 19.

Hyderabad all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, whose participation is subject to fitness, also made it to the Team B squad. Moreover, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been released from the Team B squad due to undisclosed reasons.

Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar and R Sai Kishore form the spin line-up, while Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Avasthi are part of the pace battery. Saini replaced Siraj at the last moment, as the former was suffering from an illness.

Right-arm medium pacer Mohit Avasti made the headlines after propelling Mumbai to Ranji Trophy 2023-24 title win with 35 wickets from eight innings, emerging as the team’s leading wicket-taker of the season.

Team B will take on Shubman Gill-led Team A in their opening fixture at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from Thursday, September 5.

India Team B squad for Duleep Trophy 2024

India Team B complete player list for Duleep Trophy 2024:

Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Avasthi, and N Jagadeesan (WK)

