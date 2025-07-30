Full list of Indian batters with 1,000-plus runs in Test matches in England ft. Ravindra Jadeja

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been in exceptional form with the bat in the ongoing Test series in England. He is currently fourth on the list of leading run-getters in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. In eight innings, he has 454 runs to his name at an average of 113.50, with the aid of one ton and four fifties.The left-handed batter began the Test series with 11 &amp; 25* in Leeds. Incredibly, he has crossed the half-century mark in five of his last six innings. Jadeja scored 89 &amp; 69* in India's record win Birmingham. The 36-year-old followed it up with 72 &amp; 61* in the fourth Test at Lord's, which India lost by 22 runs. In the hard-earned draw in Manchester, Jadeja contributed 20 &amp; 107*.During the course of his valiant ton in Manchester, Jadeja joined the select list of Indian batters to have notched up 1,000-plus runs in Test matches in England. Below is the full list.Rishabh Pant (1,035)Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was in terrific form in the ongoing Test series in England. In seven innings, he scored 479 runs at an average of 68.42, with two hundreds and three fifties. He will, however, miss the last Test at The Oval due to a fractured foot.In 13 Tests (24 innings) in England, the southpaw has notched up 1,035 runs at an average of 43.12, with four hundreds and five half-centuries. Pant's first ton in England came when he scored 114 at The Oval in 2018. The left-handed batter smashed 146 off 111 balls in Birmingham in 2022. In the first Test of the ongoing series in Leeds, he created history by hitting tons in both innings.Virat Kohli (1,096)Former India captain Virat Kohli struggled during his maiden Test tour of England in 2014. However, he was impressive during his subsequent tours and ended up scoring 1,000-plus runs in Test matches in England.In 17 matches (33 innings), Kohli scored 1,096 runs at an average of 33.21, with the aid of two hundreds and five half-centuries. His highest Test score in England (149) was registered in Birmingham in August 2018. Kohli also scored 103 in Nottingham during the same series. Of his five fifties, three came during the 2018 tour and two in 2021-22.Ravindra Jadeja (1,096)Like Kohli, Jadeja has also notched up 1,096 runs in Test matches in England. However, his runs have come at a much better average. In 16 Tests (31 innings), the left-handed batter has totaled 1,096 runs at an average of 42.15, with the aid of two hundreds and seven half-centuries.Jadeja scored 104 in the 2022 Birmingham Test, adding 222 with Pant after India had lost five for 98 in the first innings. The southpaw also scored an unbeaten 107 in the recently concluded Manchester Test. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 86 in the 2018 Oval Test, which India lost by 118 runs.KL Rahul (1,125)Like Pant and Jadeja, opener KL Rahul has also been in excellent form in the ongoing Test series in England. In eight innings, he has notched up 511 runs at an average of 63.87, with two tons and two half-centuries. Overall, Rahul has scored 1,125 runs in 13 Tests (26 innings) in England, averaging 43.26, with the aid of four hundreds and three half-centuries.The right-handed batter scored 137 in the second innings of the first Test in Leeds in the ongoing series. Rahul was dismissed exactly for 100 in the first innings at Lord's. He was out for 90 in the second innings in Manchester. Looking at Rahul's other tons in England, he scored 149 at The Oval in 2018 and a famous 129 at Lord's during the 2021 tour.Sunil Gavaskar (1,152)Sunil Gavaskar is in the top three list of Indian batters with 1,000 or more runs in Tests in England. In 16 matches (28 innings), he totaled 1,152 runs at an average of 41.14, with two hundreds and eight fifties to his name.Gavaskar scored an epic 221 at The Oval in 1979 as India nearly chased down a mammoth total of 438. The Little Master also scored 101 in Manchester in 1974. Of his eight Test fifties in England, four came in 1979, two in 1971 and one each during the tours of 1974 and 1986.Rahul Dravid (1,376)Former India captain Rahul Dravid is second on the list of Indian batters with most Test runs in England. In 13 matches (23 innings), he totaled 1,376 runs at an average of 68.80, with six hundreds and four fifties.Dravid famously scored 95 on Test debut at Lord's in 1996. During the 2002 tour, 'The Wall' amassed 602 runs in six innings, which included three tons and a fifty. Dravid scored 217 at The Oval, 148 in Leeds and 115 in Nottingham.The Indian legend contributed 461 runs in eight innings during the tour of 2011 even as the visitors struggled. Dravid hit 103* at Lord's and followed it up with 117 in Nottingham and 146* at The Oval.Sachin Tendulkar (1,575)Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar tops of list of Indian players with 1,000 or more runs in Test matches in England. In 17 matches (30 innings), he scored 1,575 runs at an average of 54.31, with four hundreds and eight half-centuries.Tendulkar's maiden Test ton was registered in England when he scored 119* in Manchester. The Master Blaster also hit two hundreds during the 1996 tour. He scored 122 in Birmingham and 177 in Nottingham.Tendulkar's last Test hundred in England was a big one - 193 in Leeds during the famous triumph in 2002. The former India captain was dismissed in the 90s on three occasions in Tests in England. He scored 92 in Nottingham (2002), 91 in Nottingham (2007) and 91 at The Oval (2011).