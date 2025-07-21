Full list of Indian batters with Test hundreds at Old Trafford in Manchester ft. Sachin Tendulkar

Team India will take on England in the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 23 to July 27. The visitors face a must-win situation, having lost the Lord's Test by a close margin of 22 runs. They went down in the first Test in Leeds by five wickets before registering a 336-run triumph in Birmingham. However, India cannot afford another loss as it would give England an unassailable 3-1 lead.

While India have done reasonably well in the series so far, England have clinched the big moments, which is why they are 2-1 up in the series. Shubman Gill and co. will need to lift themselves up and come up with a highly competent effort in the fourth Test. Their preparations have been hurt due to multiple injury issues, so it remains to be seen how the visitors cope with the same.

If we take a look at India's Test record at Old Trafford in Manchester, it is not a very promising one. They have played nine matches at the venue, but are yet to win a Test match. The visitors have four matches, while five games have ended in a draw. Only eight Indian batters have scored hundreds in Tests matches at Old Trafford in Manchester. Below is the full list.

Mohammad Azharuddin (179)

Former captain Mohammad Azharuddin holds the record for the highest score by an Indian batter in a Test match in Manchester. Azharuddin scored a brilliant 179 off 243 balls in the second Test of the 1990 tour. The high-scoring Test match ended in a draw.

England batted first in the contest and posted 519, with three batters hitting hundreds. India responded with 432 as Azharuddin led from the front with a century. The right-handed batter's knock lasted 281 minutes and featured 21 fours and a six. He was eventually dismissed by Angus Fraser.

Sandeep Patil (129*)

Sandeep Patil failed to fulfill his potential as a batter on the international stage. However, he did give some glimpses of his amazing talent, smashing four hundreds in the 29 Test matches that he played.

Patil hammered an unbeaten 129 in Manchester in the second Test of the three-match series in 1982. Responding to England's first innings total of 425, India posted 379-8 as Patil cracked a hundred. His 196-ball knock featured 18 fours and two sixes. Patil was named Player of the Match as the Test ended in a draw.

Sachin Tendulkar (119*)

Manchester will always hold a special place in Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar's heart. It was at this very venue that the Master Blaster notched up his maiden Test hundred during the 1990 tour. Having contributed a fighting 68 off 136 balls in the first innings, he followed it up with an unbeaten 119 to help India draw the contest.

Set to chase a target of 408, India were in big trouble at 183-6. However, a young Tendulkar took center stage. He occupied the crease for 225 minutes and hit 17 fours. Tendulkar added an unbroken 160 for the seventh wicket with Manoj Prabhakar (67* off 128).

Polly Umrigar (118)

The late Polly Umrigar scored a fighting hundred in the second innings of the 1959 Test against England in Manchester. India were set a target of 548 and fought hard to finish on 376. Umrigar's 260-minute knock featured 13 fours. His stay at the crease ended when he was dismissed by Ken Barrington. Despite Umrigar's efforts, India lost the Test match by 171 runs.

Vijay Merchant (114)

Vijay Merchant scored a hard-fought hundred in the second Test against England in Manchester during the 1936 tour. Merchant scored 33 in the first innings as India were bowled out for 203. After England posted 571-8 declared, the opener played a big part in India drawing the match. He scored 114 in 255 minutes, with the aid of 13 fours. His fine knock ended when he was trapped lbw by Wally Hammond.

Abbas Ali Baig (112*)

Abbas Ali Baig scored an unbeaten 112 in the second innings of the 1959 Test in Manchester. India were set to chase a mammoth target of 548 by England. Batting at No. 3, Baig retired not out on 112. His 260-minute stay at the crease featured 12 fours. Despite tons from Baig and Umrigar, India lost the Test by 171 runs.

Syed Mushtaq Ali (112)

Opener Syed Mushtaq Ali scored a ton in the second innings of the 1936 Test in Manchester. After India conceded a huge first innings lead, Mushtaq Ali and fellow opener Merchant (114) combined to ensure the Test ended in a draw. Mushtaq Ali scored 112 in 150 minutes, hitting 17 fours. The opening pair added 203 runs as India made 390-5 in the second innings.

Sunil Gavaskar (101)

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar also has a Test ton in Manchester. He registered a three-figure score in the first innings of the 1974 tour. Responding to England's first innings total of 328-9 declared, India were held to 246. Gavaskar contributed 101 off 251 balls. He hit eight fous before getting run out. The Little Master also scored 58 in the second innings, but India lost the Test by 113 runs.

