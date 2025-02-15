Full list of Mumbai Heroes players for Celebrity Cricket League 2025 ft. Ritesh Deshmukh and Bobby Deol

Mumbai Heroes are one of the most renowned teams in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), proudly representing the Bollywood film industry. Owned by Sohail Khan and currently led by Saqib Saleem, the team has been a part of CCL since its inaugural season, alongside Chennai Rhinos, Karnataka Bulldozers, and Telugu Warriors.

Although they have secured only one championship title, Mumbai Heroes have consistently been strong contenders, qualifying for the playoffs on five occasions. Previously captained by Riteish Deshmukh, the Heroes' leadership duties were handed over to Saqib Saleem in 2024, where he guided the team to Qualifier 2 before being eliminated by Bengal Tigers. With a squad featuring Bollywood stars like Saqib Saleem, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, among others, Mumbai Heroes have significantly contributed to the league's appeal, combining cricket with entertainment.

As they enter the 11th edition of CCL, Mumbai Heroes are poised for another competitive season. They will begin their campaign against Bhojpuri Dabbangs in Delhi, followed by crucial encounters against Karnataka Bulldozers in Hyderabad and Bengal Tigers in Cuttack. Their final league match will take place in Surat, where they will face Punjab De Sher.

With a blend of experience, star power, and a competitive spirit, Mumbai Heroes remain a team to watch out for in CCL 2025, as they aim to reclaim their championship glory.

Mumbai Heroes squad for Celebrity Cricket League 2025

Here is Mumbai Heroes' complete list of players for Celebrity Cricket League 2025:

Saqib Saleem (c), Ritesh Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, Varun Badola, Aftab Shivdasani, Sameer Kochhar, Indraneil Sengupta, Apoorva Lakhia, Kabir Sadanand, Kunal Khemu, Raja Bherwani, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Sharad Kelkar, Sohail Khan, Tushar Jalota, Vatsal Seth, Sahil Chaudhary

