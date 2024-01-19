Full list of Sylhet Strikers players for Bangladesh Premier League 2024 ft. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Benny Howell

The Sylhet Strikers made their debut in the Bangladesh Premier League in the inaugural edition of the tournament. Over the years, the team has witnessed several name changes, and Sylhet Strikers is their sixth name.

The 2023 edition was their most successful one till date for the Strikers. They finished in first place, with nine wins in 12 matches. The Strikers qualified for the final for the first time and faced the Comilla Victorians.

The Strikers posted a total of 175 runs for the loss of seven wickets, with the help of half-centuries from Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim. However, the Victorians reached the target of 176 runs in 19.2 overs with seven wickets in hand.

The Strikers have retained only five players from the last season, including Najmul Hossain Shanto. Shanto was the leading run-scorer last season and won the Player of the Tournament award. He has been appointed the captain of the team and has replaced Mushfiqur Rahim.

Ryan Burl is the only overseas player retained by the franchise. Zakir Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rejaur Rahman Raja are the other three players who have been retained from the last season.

Harry Tector, Ben Cutting, Dushan Hemantha, George Scrimshaw, Richard Ngarava, Samit Patel and Benny Howell are the other overseas players in the squad for this season. Patel and Howell are the only two players who have previously played in the BPL.

Patel last played during the 2016 and 2017 editions, featuring in 21 matches. He has scored 388 runs and taken 14 wickets. Howell has been playing in the tournament since 2016 and has featured in 28 matches. He has 380 runs and 18 wickets to his name.

Mohammad Mithun, the seventh-highest run-scorer in BPL, has shifted base from the Dhaka Dominators to the Strikers. Yasir Ali and Ariful Haque are the other two batters in the squad who had a great outing with the bat last season.

Sylhet Strikers squad for Bangladesh Premier League 2024

Here is the Sylhet Strikers' complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Bangladesh Premier League:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Zakir Hasan (wk), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ryan Burl, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ben Cutting, Harry Tector, George Scrimshaw, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Ariful Haque, Yasir Ali, Richard Ngarava, Dushan Hemantha, Nazmul Islam Apu, Shafiqul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Jawad Royen, Salman Hossain, Benny Howell, Samit Patel.

