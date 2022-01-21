"Future Captain" - Fans hail Rishabh Pant as he hits career-best 85 in 2nd ODI vs South Africa

Rishabh Pant's counter-attacking 85 helped Team India set a competitive target of 288 in front of South Africa in the second ODI in Paarl. All-rounders Shardul Thakur (40*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (25*) also chipped in useful cameos to help India's cause in the first innings.

After opting to bat first, Team India got off to a decent start as KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan put on 63 in 11.4 overs for the first wicket. But the hosts came back into the contest by dismissing Dhawan and Virat Kohli in quick succession.

Captain Rahul (55) and Pant stitched together a valuable 115-run partnership to steer India out of trouble. The visitors kept losing wickets following this match-defining stand. Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer again failed to utilize their chances as they perished without significant contributions.

Follow the live match updates here.

Fans heaped praise on Pant for his aggressive knock and proclaimed that he is a strong captaincy candidate for India in the future. They also recognized the useful contribution of Shardul Thakur in the end and hailed him for his batting exploits.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Sagar @sagarcasm Rishabh Pant in any situation, any format Rishabh Pant in any situation, any format https://t.co/df0sDbwKJA

Vivek Das @TheVivekDas

85 off just 71!

He is turning out to be a very valuable player for ODIs too

Future Captain

#SAvIND Great counter-attacking innings from Rishabh Pant85 off just 71!He is turning out to be a very valuable player for ODIs tooFuture Captain Great counter-attacking innings from Rishabh Pant 🔥85 off just 71! 👏He is turning out to be a very valuable player for ODIs too 👍Future Captain 👀#SAvIND

Sherlock @Engineeroast I'm a bigger fan of Rishabh Pant's batting (when he is not being reckless) than the ones getting triggered but stating a fact is not a crime. #SAvIND I'm a bigger fan of Rishabh Pant's batting (when he is not being reckless) than the ones getting triggered but stating a fact is not a crime. #SAvIND

Debayan Sen (ਦੇਬਾਯਨ) @debayansen Rishabh Pant aside, this has been a very timid and conservative approach to building an ODI innings from India. Disappointing, considering this has been a consistent problem for both white-ball sides for a while. Can’t blame the newcomers too much. #INDvsSA Rishabh Pant aside, this has been a very timid and conservative approach to building an ODI innings from India. Disappointing, considering this has been a consistent problem for both white-ball sides for a while. Can’t blame the newcomers too much. #INDvsSA

hariom yadav @hariomyadav55 Highest international scores by Indian wicketkeepers in South Africa:



100* - Rishabh Pant in 2022

90 - MS Dhoni in 2010

85 - Rishabh Pant in 2022 Highest international scores by Indian wicketkeepers in South Africa:100* - Rishabh Pant in 202290 - MS Dhoni in 201085 - Rishabh Pant in 2022 https://t.co/mNQXF1z7qF

MJ @MJRJ369 @NiPuN__045

Rishabh Pant in his last 8 ODI innings : 71, 39(16), 7, 28, 77, 78, 16, 85

An aggregate of 401 runs at an average of 50.1...

Strike rate close to 140 @Adityakrsaha Ye bhi dhekoRishabh Pant in his last 8 ODI innings : 71, 39(16), 7, 28, 77, 78, 16, 85An aggregate of 401 runs at an average of 50.1...Strike rate close to 140 @NiPuN__045 @Adityakrsaha Ye bhi dhekoRishabh Pant in his last 8 ODI innings : 71, 39(16), 7, 28, 77, 78, 16, 85 An aggregate of 401 runs at an average of 50.1...Strike rate close to 140

India Fantasy @india_fantasy 🤣🤣🤣 Virat Kohli dancing after that Rishabh Pant 4🤣🤣🤣 Virat Kohli dancing after that Rishabh Pant 4 😭🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/qJRA8JcIAz

Ayan @ayan_acharya13 It's time the selectors consider grooming Rishabh Pant as the country's next long-term ODI captain.



PS - (Will say this even if India wins the series under KL) It's time the selectors consider grooming Rishabh Pant as the country's next long-term ODI captain. PS - (Will say this even if India wins the series under KL)

Indian RP17™🏏 @BCCI_Indian Rishabh Pant is the most selfless player, never cares about centuries and personal milestones❣️ Rishabh Pant is the most selfless player, never cares about centuries and personal milestones❣️ https://t.co/Q0pzoxxEft

Shail @shail_bhagat First they ignore you.

Then they laugh at you.

Then they fight you.

Then you win.

-- Shardul Thakur First they ignore you.Then they laugh at you.Then they fight you.Then you win.-- Shardul Thakur

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Heard India was looking for a #10 ST from Mumbai and an awe inspiring pace bowling all rounder and Shardul Thakur said I'm in. Heard India was looking for a #10 ST from Mumbai and an awe inspiring pace bowling all rounder and Shardul Thakur said I'm in. https://t.co/pl1sZaWHg6

A @AppeFizzz Lord Shardul Thakur is here to destroy opposition Lord Shardul Thakur is here to destroy opposition https://t.co/ndsj0AGMrw

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire When is Shardul Thakur being promoted to the A+ BCCI contract? When is Shardul Thakur being promoted to the A+ BCCI contract?

Mohandas Menon @mohanstatsman

Previously, Rahul Dravid had made 77 at Durban in 2001.

#IndvSA #INDvsSA

#SAvIND #SAvsIND

+ his 100* in the Cape Town Test is the only Test 100 by an Indian keeper in SAf. Rishabh Pant (81*) now also has the highest ODI score+ by an Indian wicket-keeper on South African soil.Previously, Rahul Dravid had made 77 at Durban in 2001.+ his 100* in the Cape Town Test is the only Test 100 by an Indian keeper in SAf. Rishabh Pant (81*) now also has the highest ODI score+ by an Indian wicket-keeper on South African soil.Previously, Rahul Dravid had made 77 at Durban in 2001.#IndvSA #INDvsSA #SAvIND #SAvsIND + his 100* in the Cape Town Test is the only Test 100 by an Indian keeper in SAf.

"India getting close to 290 is mostly the Pant effect" - Sanjay Majrekar

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar praised Rishabh Pant's fearless knock in the second ODI. He felt Pant's innings was the major reason behind India reaching 287. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Sanjay Manjrekar reviewed the first innings of the second ODI and said:

"Rishabh Pant is not your traditional No.4, but today's innings was another reminder of how exceptional this guy is. He is very hard to bowl to. India getting close to 290 is mostly the Pant effect.

He added:

"Good score, now we need to see how KL Rahul leads the team. SA have used 30-35 overs of spin/slow bowling while India used just 20 last time. If India have learned from SA, this will be a difficult score to chase."

Also Read Article Continues below

The onus is now on the bowlers to defend a decent total, which will allow India to level the series 1-1.

Edited by Aditya Singh