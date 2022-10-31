South African batter Dewald Brevis on Monday created a buzz on all social media platforms after scoring a scintillating century for Titans against Knights in the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

After the Sibonelo Makhanya-led team was asked to bat first, Brevis stormed to 162 runs in just 57 balls at a staggering strike rate of 284.21 as Titans posted a monstrous total of 271/3 in the first innings. Brevis' magnificent century etched many new records in the history of T20 cricket.

The 19-year-old equalled the record of Hazratullah Zazai and Hamilton Masakadza for the third-highest T20 score after Aaron Finch (172) and Chris Gayle (175*). He also recorded the highest T20 score in South Africa's domestic competition.

Brevis, who is often touted as Baby AB, destroyed the Knights bowlers with his sparkling shots, smashing 13 fours and 13 sixes.

He reached his fifty in 18 balls, followed by his century in just 35 balls, a record held for the joint-fastest international hundred by three individuals - Rohit Sharma (India), David Miller (South Africa) and Sudesh Wickramasekara (Czech Republic).

Brevis became the fastest batter to reach the 150-run mark in just 52 balls in T20 cricket.

The South African prodigy earned the highest level of praise from his mentor and former Proteas skipper AB de Villiers, who wrote: 'Dewald Brevis. No need to say more.'

There were many other ecstatic reactions to the uncapped South African player's exhilarating knock. Let's take a look at some of the tweets from cricket lovers on Brevis' 162.

AB de Villiers @ABdeVilliers17 Dewald Brevis. No need to say more Dewald Brevis. No need to say more

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Dewald Brevis said "I always watch the videos of AB Devilliers, his bat swing and I remember that while going to bat". Dewald Brevis said "I always watch the videos of AB Devilliers, his bat swing and I remember that while going to bat".

SA20_League @SA20_League RECORD BREAKER:



Titans teenager Dewald Brevis has torn up the record books with the fastest T20 hundred and highest score in South African domestic T20 history! RECORD BREAKER:Titans teenager Dewald Brevis has torn up the record books with the fastest T20 hundred and highest score in South African domestic T20 history! https://t.co/lrSgawalLj

Albie Morkel @albiemorkel Watching a masterclass from Dewald Brevis. Bowlers will be under serious pressure for the next 15+ years. Watching a masterclass from Dewald Brevis. Bowlers will be under serious pressure for the next 15+ years.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Dewald Brevis scores a 150 in just 52 balls with 12 fours and 13 sixes.



Unbelievable stuff by Brevis! Dewald Brevis scores a 150 in just 52 balls with 12 fours and 13 sixes.Unbelievable stuff by Brevis!

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Remember the name - Dewald Brevis. Remember the name - Dewald Brevis. https://t.co/W2E82UE6LR

YugandharReddyG @Yugandharredde1 dewald brevis Future of South Africa D Bdewald brevis #dewaldbrevis Future of South Africa D B 🔥🔥 dewald brevis #dewaldbrevis https://t.co/v9fohqAdZl

RAJAT @R54038700Singh



#dewaldbrevis Dewald Brevis what was that man Dewald Brevis what was that man 😱😳#dewaldbrevis

Johnny_Dogs⭐⭐ @sir_koutinho 🏾 🏾 Dewald Brevis …Baby AB Dewald Brevis …Baby AB 🙌🏾👏🏾

He shot to prominence in this year's U19 World Cup in the West Indies. He was the highest run-getter in the tournament with 506 runs in six innings at 84.33, including three half-centuries and two centuries.

Impressed, five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians roped in his services in the 2022 IPL auction for a sum of INR three crore. He scored 161 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 142.28 with the highest score of 49 against KKR. His no-look shot for a six off Varun Chakravarthy caught everyone's attention.

