Game will not thrive with Big 3 proposal: Steve Waugh weighs in, backs Day-Night Tests

Raj

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh has backed Day-Night Test matches but does not want the authorities to clip the format down to four days. He also believes that if the Big 3 model does go ahead, it will only make cricket poorer in the longer run.

“There is no point having it if you just have three strong nations. We have to develop countries like Zimbabwe, Ireland, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Money needs to go to those countries too. I understand it’s a business and the ‘Big 3’ want more than everyone else, but if they want the game to thrive and survive, you definitely have to share and develop other countries,” Waugh told Times of India.

Waugh wants Test cricket to stick with tradition and not tweak the format as it would take the spinners out of the equation and also impact the quality of Test cricket.

“There are too many changes going around these days. There is nothing wrong with tradition. Some of the best Test matches go till the fifth day. I think if the length of Test matches is reduced then the standard of cricket will drop. Spinners will go out of the game,” he further added.

Speaking about the challenges of playing Test cricket under lights, Waugh said that the atmosphere is exceptional and the audiences in Australia have made it a great spectacle.

He also believes that India playing in Australia in a Day-Night Test later this year will be a great opportunity, whilst also being a great challenge, for Virat Kohli and his men.