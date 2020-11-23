Gary Kirsten Birthday: Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and and others wish former India coach on his 53rd birthday

Former South Africa batsman Gary Kirsten celebrated his 53rd birthday on Monday (23 November) as wishes poured in from all parts of the world. The Cape Town-based player represented his country in 101 Test matches and 185 ODIs.

Gary Kirsten scored 7,289 Test runs at a phenomenal average of 45.27. The left-handed batsman registered 21 centuries and 34 half-centuries in the game's most extended format.

Besides, he was also quite successful in the 50-overs format, aggregating 6,798 runs at an average of 40.98. Gary Kirsten still holds the record for the highest ODI score by a South African batsman, having played a magnificent knock of 188 runs against the United Arab Emirates in the 1996 World Cup.

The veteran cricketer played his last ODI match in the 2003 World Cup against Sri Lanka, while his last appearance in Test cricket came against New Zealand in 2004.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed him as the coach of the Indian cricket team in 2008. Under his guidance, the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand away from home, while they also registered their first bilateral series win over Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka.

The biggest challenge that the Indian team faced during Gary Kirsten's tenure was the Cricket World Cup in 2011. Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium was scheduled to host the finale and fans expected MS Dhoni's team to win their first World Cup in 28 years, which eventually came true.

Later, Kirsten even coached the South African cricket team. While in league cricket, he has served as the coach of the Hobart Hurricanes and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Since Kirsten has played a vital role in the success of so many cricketers, many of them took the time to write special messages for him on his birthday.

