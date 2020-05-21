×
Create
Notifications
Advertisement

Gautam Gambhir picks better batsman between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

  • Gautam Gambhir said the current rules make Virat Kohli's job as a batsman a lot easier.
  • Gautam Gambhir feels Sachin Tendulkar had to fight it out as a batsman in a lot more challenging conditions.
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
Modified 21 May 2020, 11:29 IST

Gautam Gambhir (L) picked between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli
Gautam Gambhir (L) picked between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

Former Indian cricket team opener Gautam Gambhir recently shared his thoughts on why he feels Sachin Tendulkar is a better batsman than current Indian skipper, Virat Kohli.

Speaking on the Star Sports Cricket Connected Show, Gambhir shed light on how the new rules have helped the current crop of batsmen.


Sachin Tendulkar, because probably with one white ball and four fielders inside the circle, not five fielders outside, it will be Sachin Tendulkar for me. It's difficult because Virat Kohli has done phenomenally well but I think the rules have changed as well, which has helped a lot of new batters," Gambhir said.

Gambhir made his Indian cricket team debut against Bangladesh in April 2003 and was a key member of India's World Cup-winning squads at the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 World Cup.

The southpaw played a total of 58 ODIs, 147 Test matches and 37 T20Is for India, and put up quite a few notable partnerships with both Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Gambhir feels Tendulkar played in tougher conditions when compared to Virat Kohli

The former opener drew curtains on his playing career in early December 2018, and since then, Gambhir has voiced out his opinions on the world of cricket as a commentator and expert.

The two-time IPL winning captain further elucidated about how it has been a lot easier for Virat Kohli and the new generation to bat as a result of the developments to the rules rung in by the International Cricket Council.


"The new generation, with 2 new balls, no reverse swing, nothing for the finger spin, five fielders inside for the 50 overs, probably that makes batting much easier. Look at how Sachin Tendulkar has played, different rules, that time 230 to 240, was a winning total. Probably I’ll go with Sachin Tendulkar if we see the longevity and flow of the one-day cricket format," Gambhir added.

Virat Kohli is one of the world's most consistent batsmen at the current moment, and is perched at the top of the ICC batsmen's ODI rankings. From 248 matches, Virat Kohli has made 11867 runs, including 43 centuries and is certainly on his way to break numerous records in the foreseeable future.

Published 21 May 2020, 11:29 IST
Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Match | Today, 09:30 AM
Ifira Sharks
Mighty Efate Panthers
IS VS MFE live score
1st Match | Today, 07:30 AM
Mighty Efate Panthers
MT Bulls
MFE VS MTB live score
Match 1 | Tomorrow, 06:00 PM
Grenadlines Divers
Salt Pond Breakers
GRD VS SPB preview
Match 6 | Sat, 23 May, 10:00 PM
Grenadlines Divers
Botanic Garden Rangers
GRD VS BGR preview
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 10:00 PM
Dark View Explorers
Fort Charlotte Strikers
DVE VS FCS preview
Match 14 | Tue, 26 May, 08:00 PM
Dark View Explorers
Salt Pond Breakers
DVE VS SPB preview
Match 2 | Tomorrow, 08:00 PM
La Soufriere Hikers
Botanic Garden Rangers
LSH VS BGR preview
Match 13 | Tue, 26 May, 06:00 PM
Grenadlines Divers
La Soufriere Hikers
GRD VS LSH preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Taipei T10 League 2020
Vanuatu T10 League 2020
Vincy Premier League 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी