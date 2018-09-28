Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19: Top performers of the day

India's premier 50-over domestic tourney, Vijay Hazare Trophy is on and teams across the country are fighting each other to finish the first round on top.

With 37 teams participating, the event has widened this year and so are better performances coming from the tourney day after another.

Like every day there were many firepower knocks and some breathtaking bowling performances from today's play. A total of 12 matches were held at different venues today and here, we bring you the noteworthy performances of the day:

Gautam Gambhir scores big knock of 151

Gautam Gambhir

The old-horse Gautam Gambhir was the hero of the day for Delhi in today's Group B encounter against Kerala at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi.

The southpaw scored a swashbuckling knock of 151 runs off 104 balls. The Kerala bowlers were hit all around the park as Gambhir went on to hit 18 fours and four sixes in his knock.

On the back of Gambhir's heroics and half-centuries by Dhruv Shorey and Unmukt Chand, Delhi posted the mammoth total of 392 runs and in reply, restricted Kerala to just 227 runs.

Bravish Shetty, Yashpal Singh, Kedar Devdhar, RD Gaikwad score tons

There were raining runs today in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Tripura's Bravish Shetty scored a fine ton, helping Tripura trounce team Rajasthan by 48 runs.

Batting first Tripura posted a total of 242 runs, largely due to Bravish's 107 and a fine half-century from opener BB Ghosh. Later, bowlers bowled well and bundled Rajasthan for 194 runs.

In the Plate Group, Yashpal Singh's 102 runs ensured Manipur post a 210-run win over Mizoram at Shastri Medan, Anand. Yaspal guided the Manipur innings and helped them score 279 runs in the allotted 50 overs. In response, five of Mizoram batsmen scored ducks as the whole team bundled out for 69 runs.

A century from opener Kedar Devdhar and a fiery fifty from hard-hitting batsman Yusuf Pathan steered Baroda to a 133-run victory over Goa in the Group A match at Alur Cricket Stadium, Bangalore.

Kedar scored 107 runs while Yusuf fired a 23-ball 59, leading Baroda to a good total of 281 while Goa could score only 148 in reply.

In another Group A match, Rituraj Gaikwad's run-a-ball hundred guided Maharashtra to an 83-run win over Himachal Pradesh.

Krunal Pandya, Rajkumar Rex, Keshav Kumar, Mehdi Hassan take five-wicket hauls

Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya continued to shine for Baroda as he scalped a six-wicket haul in Baroda's 133-run win over Goa. The left-arm spinner ran through middle and lower order of Goa and finished the match with the figures of 9-0-41-6.

Rajkumar Rex bowled an exceptional spell of seam bowling for Manipur today in the Plate Group game against Mizoram. He bowled four maidens out of his nine overs while conceding 17 runs for his five-for. He was well supported by other bowlers, which helped Manipur win the match by a mammoth 210 runs.

Keshav Kumar sparkled with the ball for Bihar in the another Group C encounter, helping them cruise past Arunachal Pradesh by 5 wickets. He took 5 wickets in his 10 overs and gave away just 23 runs.

In a Group B match, Mehdi Hassan scalped a five-wicket haul in Hyderabad's nine-wicket win over Uttar Pradesh.