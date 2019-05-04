Gautam Gambhir slams Shahid Afridi in Twitter for his comments about him

Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir (Image Source: IPLT20/BCCI)

What's the news?

Gautam Gambhir has lashed out at the former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

In case you didn't know

The legendary all-rounder had opened up about his relationship with the left-handed batsman in his autobiography. He had said that Gambhir had no personality and he has a negative character.

The heart of the matter

Gautam Gambhir is not one of those who will hold back. As expected, Gambhir didn't seem in any mood to hold back his punches as he offered to take Afridi to a psychiatrist. The cricketer who has turned into a politician tagged Afridi and called him hilarious.

He suggested that the Pakistani all-rounder needs to get a medical checkup done. Gambhir pointed out that India is still offering visas to Pakistan citizens for medical purposes.

This is Gautam Gambhir's tweet.

The star of the final in 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup has never shared a good relationship with Shahid Afridi. The duo had a very poor relationship and Afridi did not forget to mention the rivalry he had with Gambhir.

The Pakistani legend had written that Gambhir lacked any kind of personality and he had an attitude problem. He further wrote that the Indian batsman did not have records to back his attitude.

“Some rivalries were personal, some professional. First the curious case of Gambhir. Oh, poor Gautam. He & his attitude problem. He was no personality. He who is barely a character in the great scheme of cricket. He who has no great records just a lot of attitude,” Afridi wrote according to Hindustan Times

The two had come up against each other in the ODI series between India and Pakistan in 2007. The spat could have got even uglier if the umpires had not intervened to separate the two.

“I remember the run-in with Gambhir during the 2007 Asia Cup, when he completed his single while running straight into me. The umpires had to finish it off or I would have. Clearly, we had a frank bilateral discussion about each other’s female relatives,” Afridi recalled the uncharitable verbal exchange.

What's next?

This response of Gambhir won't go down well with Shahid Afridi. It won't be a surprise if the Pakistan all-rounder comes up with another counter.