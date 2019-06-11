Gautam Gambhir wants BCCI to retire No.12 jersey as a tribute to Yuvraj Singh

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 12 // 11 Jun 2019, 16:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina

What’s the story?

Former Indian opening batsman Gautam Gambhir has urged the BCCI to retire the No. 12 jersey as a tribute to the recently-retired Yuvraj Singh.

In case you didn’t know...

Yuvraj announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday afternoon. He had last played an ODI for India on 30th June 2017 against West Indies. He played a crucial role for India during their victorious campaigns of the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. Yuvraj had made 8701 runs in 304 ODIs at an average of 36.55 with 14 hundred and 52 fifties. He was one of India's biggest match-winners.

The heart of the matter

Yuvraj wanted to play in the 2019 World Cup, but things didn't materialize as a complete lack of form meant he fell away from the selectors' radar. His performances in domestic cricket, as well as in the IPL, weren’t up to the mark and his franchise Mumbai Indians even dropped him from the playing XI. As things were not working out for him, Yuvraj decided it was time for him to hang up his boots.

Gambhir, who himself played a pivotal role in India’s World Cup winning campaigns in 2007 and 2011, has always been a big fan of Yuvraj. Gambhir thinks that Yuvraj was the best white-ball player that India ever had. It is a very big statement from Yuvraj’s former teammate as India have had some great players in the shorter formats such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag. As a result, Gambhir wants the BCCI to retire the No.12 jersey, which was worn by Yuvraj, as a tribute to the southpaw.

Congratulations Prince @YUVSTRONG12 on a wonderful career. You were the best ever white ball cricketer India had. @BCCI should retire Number 12 jersey in the tribute to your career. Wish I could bat like you Champion #Yuvrajsinghretires #ThankYouYuvraj #ThankYouYuvi — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 10, 2019

What’s next?

Yuvraj has stated that he wants to play cricket for fun and is likely to participate in T20 leagues like the GLT20 and the Euro T20 slam in Ireland and the Netherlands. But he is unavailble for the IPL.