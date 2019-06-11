×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Gautam Gambhir wants BCCI to retire No.12 jersey as a tribute to Yuvraj Singh

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
12   //    11 Jun 2019, 16:25 IST

Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina
Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina

What’s the story?

Former Indian opening batsman Gautam Gambhir has urged the BCCI to retire the No. 12 jersey as a tribute to the recently-retired Yuvraj Singh.

In case you didn’t know...

Yuvraj announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday afternoon. He had last played an ODI for India on 30th June 2017 against West Indies. He played a crucial role for India during their victorious campaigns of the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. Yuvraj had made 8701 runs in 304 ODIs at an average of 36.55 with 14 hundred and 52 fifties. He was one of India's biggest match-winners.

The heart of the matter

Yuvraj wanted to play in the 2019 World Cup, but things didn't materialize as a complete lack of form meant he fell away from the selectors' radar. His performances in domestic cricket, as well as in the IPL, weren’t up to the mark and his franchise Mumbai Indians even dropped him from the playing XI. As things were not working out for him, Yuvraj decided it was time for him to hang up his boots.

Gambhir, who himself played a pivotal role in India’s World Cup winning campaigns in 2007 and 2011, has always been a big fan of Yuvraj. Gambhir thinks that Yuvraj was the best white-ball player that India ever had. It is a very big statement from Yuvraj’s former teammate as India have had some great players in the shorter formats such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag. As a result, Gambhir wants the BCCI to retire the No.12 jersey, which was worn by Yuvraj, as a tribute to the southpaw.

What’s next?

Yuvraj has stated that he wants to play cricket for fun and is likely to participate in T20 leagues like the GLT20 and the Euro T20 slam in Ireland and the Netherlands. But he is unavailble for the IPL.

Tags:
Indian Cricket Team Gautam Gambhir Yuvraj Singh
Advertisement
Yuvraj Singh: An ode to India's greatest ever match-winner
RELATED STORY
Gautam Gambhir: The World Cup hero of India
RELATED STORY
5 unforgettable Gautam Gambhir knocks across the formats
RELATED STORY
Celebs pay tribute to Yuvraj Singh following his retirement announcement
RELATED STORY
Will Yuvraj Singh get the farewell he deserves?
RELATED STORY
Yuvraj Singh reveals the condition offered by BCCI for his farewell match
RELATED STORY
Gautam Gambhir: Cometh the final, cometh the  man 
RELATED STORY
Top 10 knocks by Gautam Gambhir
RELATED STORY
Yuvraj Singh: The Man, the Myth, the Legend
RELATED STORY
5 things you may not have known about birthday boy Gautam Gambhir
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 16 | Today, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Start delayed:
BAN VS SL live score
Match 15 | Yesterday
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 17 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us