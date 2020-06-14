×
Gautam Gambhir wishes Shahid Afridi speedy recovery from COVID-19

  • The Pakistan cricketer informed via Twitter yesterday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
  • Gautam Gambhir and Afridi are known for slamming each other on public platforms ever since their on-field spat in 2007.
Aakash Arya
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Modified 14 Jun 2020, 14:11 IST
Shahid Afridi garnered recovery wishes from the most unexpected quarters, Gautam Gambhir. 
Shahid Afridi garnered recovery wishes from the most unexpected quarters, Gautam Gambhir. 

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has received wishes for his speedy recovery from the most unexpected quarters, in the form of Gautam Gambhir. The current MP made it clear that he felt for everyone who have been infected by the coronavirus and are battling the dreaded disease.

Speaking on Aaj Tak, former India opener Gambhir stated clearly that despite their political differences, he still wants the Pakistan cricketer to recover as soon as possible from the novel coronavirus.

“Nobody should be infected with this virus. I have political differences with Shahid Afridi but I want him to recover as soon as possible. But more than Afridi I want every person infected in my country to get well as soon as possible.”

However, Gambhir wanted Indian citizens to know that his priority were the people of India who have been infected by the deadly virus.

“I have to worry about the people in my country. Pakistan has offered to help India but they need to provide help in their own country first. They have offered to help and I am thankful for that but first they need to eradicate the cross-border terrorism.”

Gautam Gambhir and Afridi are known for slamming each other

Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi are known for slamming each other on public platforms over matters regarding cricket and much more
Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi are known for slamming each other on public platforms over matters regarding cricket and much more

Both Gambhir and Afridi have had their differences in the past where they have gone public to slam each other and take potshots at each other about issues regarding cricket and much more.

The two ace players discussed how they despised one each other which led them to have heated altercations during matches back in 2007. Gambhir even addressed the controversy regarding Afridi's age and used pejorative terms such as liars, traitors and opportunists.

“(Gautam Gambhir) and his attitude problem. He, who has no personality. He, who is barely a character in the great scheme of cricket. He, who has no great records, just a lot of attitude. He, who behaves like he’s a cross between Don Bradman and James Bond.”
Published 14 Jun 2020, 14:11 IST
Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shahid Afridi Gautam Gambhir
