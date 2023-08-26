Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs are set to lock horns in Match No. 11 of the CPL 2023. The match will take place on Sunday, August 27 at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

The Warriors, led by Imran Tahir, have a net run rate of +3.250, the best among all participants in the tournament this season. It's a reflection of how dominant the Warriors have been. Although they have won only one game out of two, they are a force to be reckoned with.

Their opening match against Faf du Plessis' Saint Lucia Kings did not produce a result due to inclement weather. Later, they beat the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 65 runs. After being put in to bat first, the Warriors scored 197 for the loss of seven wickets. Thereafter, they restricted the Patriots to 132 in 16.5 overs.

The Tallawahs, on the other hand, are placed on top of the table with five points and a net run rate of +1.125. They beat the Patriots by eight wickets in their previous match.

Salman Irshad was the pick of the bowlers for the Warriors after he picked up four wickets for 27 runs. The Pakistani pacer also won the Player of the Match award. Brandon King scored 67 runs off 33 balls with seven fours and four sixes to make sure that the Tallawahs chased down the target with 21 balls to spare.

CPL 2023, GAW vs JAM Prediction: Can the Tallawahs beat the Warriors?

Given the form of both teams, it is tough to pick an outright winner. Both teams are yet to taste defeat in the tournament this season. The Warriors and the Tallawahs have strong batting lineups and the chasing team is expected to emerge as the victors.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this CPL 2023 match.

