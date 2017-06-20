Geoffrey Boycott believes Virat Kohli "dug India's grave" in ICC Champions Trophy final

The England legend believes Kohli "dug India's grave" after the final on Sunday.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 20 Jun 2017, 11:49 IST

Boycott was surprised with Kohli’s decision to field on England’s best batting pitch

England legend Geoffrey Boycott has slammed India captain Virat Kohli for his decision to field first in the ICC Champions Trophy final against Pakistan. The 76-year-old believes that Kohli “dug India’s grave” courtesy of his decision to field on “England’s best batting pitch” and that cost India the opportunity to retain the crown they won in 2013 by beating England.

In his column for TOI, Boycott wrote: “Despite all that has been said and written about India's embarrassing no show against PakiFstan at the Oval, I still have that one overriding question: why, for the love of God, would you offer the opposition first use of England's best batting pitch, on a day when the sun was shining and there wasn't a speck of cloud anywhere?

“No matter who he may have consulted before the toss, the ultimate on-field decision is taken by the captain, and it is he who must take the blame. By putting Pakistan in to bat, Virat Kohli allowed them to get on top, and dug India's grave.”

On the back of Fakhar Zaman’s century and fifties from Azhar Ali and Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan finished on 338/4 from their 50 overs after being put in to bat. In reply, India were bowled out for 158 in 30.3 overs and claimed their maiden Champions Trophy after beating India by 180 runs.

The former England batsman also believes that India’s decision to field cost them the game as they failed to “bat as much as you can” in ideal batting conditions. Chasing 339 was never going to be easy, especially against what he described as the “best bowling attack in the tournament” and the game was done and dusted soon as the top three were dismissed cheaply for the first time in the tournament.

India’s next assignment will be a limited-overs series against West Indies just a few days after their humiliating defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy. Virat Kohli’s side will begin their five-match ODI series on Friday (June 23) and conclude with the solitary T20I on July 9.

In a crucial final against your arch-rivals, Kohli’s decision to field first didn’t make a great deal of sense, even if India boast of some of the best finishers and chasers in the game right now. While it is true that Pakistan did score a huge total and that put pressure on the Indian batsmen who were in fine form throughout the tournament, it wouldn’t be fair to just blame the Indian captain for what transpired on Sunday.