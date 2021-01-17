"Getting Rohit Sharma before the end of day's play was very handy"- Australia assistant coach Andrew McDonald

Australia's assistant coach Andrew McDonald termed Rohit Sharma's wicket before the end of second day's play in Brisbane as 'very handy'.

Once again, the Indian opener threw his wicket away after looking in ominous touch en route to his 44 in the first innings.

Even after losing his partner Shubman Gill early on, Rohit Sharma looked set for a big score. However, Nathan Lyon got the better of him as the Indian batsman was caught at long-on while looking for a big hit.

Andrew McDonald felt the game was evenly balanced with India at 62-2 after the second day. Speaking in a virtual press conference, he said:

"So far, I think it is pretty even to be fair. India 62/2, I think getting Rohit Sharma before the end of the play was very handy. We added 100 runs more today, could have been more but 350 plus score on the first innings at the Gabba is not the bad score. We got some runs on the board, but a lot of work to do as a lot of quality batsmen are in the opposition," said McDonald

The Australian assistant coach also talked about the approach the hosts will take to get India out quickly.

McDonald felt the Aussies would need to be patient and follow the process.

"I don't think it is going to be a rush from us. As you know, when you are bowling, you can't speed up the game anyway. It is all about the process, delivering the right balls in the right areas and keeping it as simple as that. It is enough to roll them for a low score. As it stands at the moment, very little, we can do to accelerate the game. They got some quality batters, and it will take quality effort to bowl out them in the first innings," McDonald added.

Rohit Sharma doesn't regret playing that shot

Sunil Gavaskar termed Rohit Sharma's dismissal as an 'irresponsible shot' from the Mumbai batsman. However, after the day's play, the 33-year-old said he had no regret in playing such shot as he was trying to be positive.

"It was something I won't regret. It is something I like to do. I like to put the pressure on the bowler once I am in, and that is my role in the team." said Rohit Sharma

In his the three innings in the ongoing Test series, Rohit Sharma has looked comfortable in the middle. He has also timed the ball well. However, as has been the case with him throughout his Test career, the 33-year-old has thrown his wicket away after looking set for a big score.

The visitors will need a more meaningful contribution from their opener in the fourth innings of the Gabba Test.