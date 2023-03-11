GG vs DC, WPL 2023: 3 landmarks that can be reached in the upcoming match 

The Gujarat Giants (GG) are set to lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 9 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The much-awaited encounter is scheduled to be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday, March 11.

GG finally got their first two points of the tournament in their third attempt when they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday (March 8).

This time, they will be up against a side who got thrashed in their previous game by the high-flying Mumbai Indians (MI). The Capitals registered the second-lowest score (105) of the tournament against MI and were outdone in all three departments.

The Meg Lanning-led unit, however, will be determined to get their act together and return to winning ways against GG.

The upcoming fixture on Saturday will also offer players from both teams the opportunity to make history. On that note, let's take a look at three landmarks that can be reached in the fixture between GG and DC.

#3 Sophia Dunkley could complete 2000 runs in T20 cricket

WPL 2023 - UP Warriorz v Gujarat Giants

Gujarat's star batter, Sophia Dunkley, was at her lethal best against Bangalore. She clobbered 11 boundaries and three sixes en route to her fiery 28-ball 65-run knock.

The GG camp will want her to continue the blitz against Delhi as well and if she manages to score at least 28 runs on Saturday, Dunkley will complete 2000 runs in her T20 career (T20Is and franchise cricket combined).

The 24-year-old Englishwoman has so far scored 652 runs in T20 internationals and 1,320 runs in T20 franchise cricket (1,972 runs in total).

#2 Jemimah Rodrigues could complete 2000 T20 franchise cricket runs

Jemimah Rodrigues batting for Delhi Capitals.

Another batter who is on the verge of of completing a landmark is Capitals' Jemimah Rodrigues. The Indian middle-order batter, who has been part of several T20 franchises around the globe, needs 48 runs to complete 2,000 runs in T20 franchise cricket.

She has so far played in 74 T20 (franchise cricket) innings and has scored 1,952 runs at an average of 33.08 and at a strike rate of 127.

Only Smriti Mandhana (3,044) and Harmanpreet Kaur (2,895) have amassed more T20 franchise cricket runs than Jemimah.

#1 Meg Lanning could become the first player to reach 200 runs in WPL

Meg Lanning raising her bat after a half-century in WPL 2023.

Perhaps the most prolific batter in the tournament so far, Meg Lanning is in red-hot form at the moment.

She is currently the highest run-getter of the tournament with 185 runs across three innings at a decent strike rate of 146.83.

Another 15 runs on Saturday would make Lanning the first-ever player to smash 200 runs in the WPL. Given her immaculate form, it wouldn't be a surprise if the DC skipper surpasses 200 runs and even touches the 250-run mark.

