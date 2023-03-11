GG vs DC, WPL 2023: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, Pitch history and WPL records

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy will host a match between the Gujarat Giants and the Delhi Capitals tonight in the Women's Premier League.

Gujarat are currently fourth in the standings with one win from three matches. They lost their first two matches of WPL 2023 against the Mumbai Indians and the UP Warriorz, but the Giants made a comeback by defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their third match.

On the other side, the Delhi Capitals beat RCB and UPW in their first two matches but lost their previous game against MI. DC will aim to return to the winning ways when they face GG.

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai WPL records & stats

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy has hosted four matches in the Women's Premier League so far. Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants have played two matches each at this venue, with the former winning once and the latter losing both.

Teams batting first and teams batting second have achieved equal success so far at this stadium. Interestingly, teams have recorded 200+ totals and also got all out for less than 100 runs in matches hosted by this stadium.

Ahead of the clash between DC and GG, here's a look at some important details about the DY Patil Stadium's pitch history.

WPL matches played: 4

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 90* - Tahlia McGrath (UPW) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/36 - Kim Garth (GG) vs. UP Warriorz, 2023

Highest team score: 211/4 - Delhi Capitals vs. UP Warriorz, 2023

Lowest team score: 64 - Gujarat Giants vs. Mumbai Indians, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 175/7 - UP Warriorz vs. Gujarat Giants, 2023

Average first-innings score: 170

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy pitch report

The pitch in Navi Mumbai seemed good for batting in the first few matches, but in the last match at this venue, the Delhi Capitals were skittled out for 105 runs. The credit should go to the Mumbai Indians bowlers as well because, on the same pitch, MI chased 106 runs for the loss of two wickets in just 15 overs.

The wicket on offer will be good for batting, but as seen in the previous match, if the bowlers execute their plans to perfection, the batters could be in trouble. Gujarat Giants bowlers would have observed MI's bowling strategy against DC and could plan to implement the same tonight.

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy's last WPL match

In the last match at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Delhi Capitals lost against Mumbai Indians by eight wickets. MI's Issy Wong, Hayley Matthews and Saika Ishaque scalped three wickets apiece to bowl DC out for only 105 runs in the first innings.

Meg Lanning scored 43 runs for DC, but her teammates could not support her much. In reply, Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews' 65-run opening stand set up MI's eight-wicket win.

Here are the scores from that game:

Delhi Capitals 105 (Meg Lanning 43, Issy Wong 3/10) lost to Mumbai Indians 106/2 (Yastika Bhatia 41, Tara Norris 1/4) by 8 wickets.

