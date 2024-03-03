GG vs DC, WPL 2024: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

The ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 will see the Gujarat Giants (GG) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, March 3.

The Capitals are currently in the midst of a two-match winning streak after bouncing back from a narrow defeat at the hands of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their campaign opener.

In contrast, the Gujarat Giants are yet to register a win this season, losing all three of their matches so far. Their batting has faltered, with GG unable to find a winning combination.

Ahead of Sunday's contest, here's a look at the pitch history of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru WPL records

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has traditionally favored batters, with both teams likely to look to put up a big score. Delhi's pace attack, led by Marizanne Kapp, has been quite phenomenal thus far. They have extracted enough help off the deck and have caused massive trouble to the opposition batters.

While the nature of the surface hasn't led to any high-scoring affair, there has been a consistent fight between bat and ball. The average first-innings total in Bengaluru in WPL is 145.3.

WPL Matches played: 9

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 7

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 194/5 - Delhi Capitals Women vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 2024

Lowest team total: 107/7 - Gujarat Giants Women vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 173/6 - Mumbai Indians Women vs. Delhi Capitals Women, 2024

Highest individual score: 75 - Alice Capsey (DC-W) vs. Mumbai Indians Women, 2024

Best bowling figures: 5/22 - Sobhana Asha (RCB-W) vs. UP Warriorz Women, 2024

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

Teams batting second have so far in the WPL at M Chinnaswamy Stadium benefited from the pitch's batting-friendly characteristics. This season, chasing sides have won seven times out of nine.

The square leg and mid-wicket sides of the venue are particularly known for having small boundaries, which makes it simpler for hitters to smash sixes and fours.

The exact pitch report will be telecasted live just before the toss at Jio Cinema and Sports 18.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last T20

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday

The previous match at the venue saw the Mumbai Indians (MI) thrash the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven wickets on Saturday, March 2.

Mumbai won the toss and asked RCB to bat first. Royal Challengers Bangalore's top order completely failed as they lost half of their side with only 71 runs on the board.

Ellyse Perry then made 44* off 38 balls in an attempt to recover the innings. MI held the hosts to 131/6 thanks to two wickets apiece from Sciver-Brunt and Pooja Vastrakar.

In reply, Mumbai started with all guns blazing. Yastika Bhatia scored 31 runs off of just 15 balls, whilst the likes of Nat Sciver-Brunt (27) and Hayley Matthews (26) also chipped in. During her 24-ball 40* knock, Amelia Kerr struck seven boundaries, propelling MI over the finish line.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 131/6 (Ellyse Perry 44, Pooja Vastrakar 2/14) lost to Mumbai Indians 133/3 (Amelia Kerr 40*, Shreyanka Patil 1/15) by 7 wickets.

