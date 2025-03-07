GG vs DC, WPL 2025: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and T20 records

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will play their final league game of WPL 2025 against the Gujarat Giants (GG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on Friday, March 7. It is also DC's first match of the Lucknow leg.

DC have already secured their place in the next round of the ongoing Women's Premier League season. The Capitals will try to defeat the Gujarat Giants in the upcoming match and inch closer to the final.

On the other side, GG need a win to strengthen their chances of a Top 3 finish. Before the high-stakes match starts, here's a look at the pitch history of the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow WPL records

Two WPL matches have been played in Lucknow thus far. The toss has not played much of a role at this venue. Teams batting first and teams batting second have won one match each.

Here are some significant numbers from the two matches played on this ground:

Matches played: 2

Won by teams batting first: 1

Won by teams batting second: 1

Tied: 0

No result: 0

Highest individual score: 96* - Beth Mooney (GG-W) vs UP Warriorz, 2025

Best bowling figures: 5/38 - Amelia Kerr (MI-W) vs UP Warriorz, 2025

Highest team total: 186/5 - Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, 2025

Lowest team total: 105 - UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, 2025

Average first innings score: 168.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch report

The pitch report for the match between DC and GG will be broadcast live just before the toss. The pitch on this ground has been good for batting in WPL 2025.

Gujarat Giants have fond memories of playing at this venue. Just a few days ago, GG crushed UPW by 81 runs at this stadium. They will be keen to replicate that performance against DC.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow last WPL match

Mumbai Indians beat UP Warriorz by six wickets in the last match hosted by Lucknow. Amelia Kerr's five-wicket haul helped MI restrict the home team to 150/9 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 151, MI reached 153/4 in 18.3 overs to win the contest. Opener Hayley Matthews scored a magnificent half-century (68) for MI. Here's the match summary:

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 153/4 (Hayley Matthews 68, Grace Harris 2/11) beat UP Warriorz 150/9 (Georgia Voll 55, Amelia Kerr 5/38) by 6 wickets.

