GG vs MI Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2023 match?

After years of waiting, an Indian women's franchise competition is finally here! The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) commences on Saturday, March 4 with a high-profile clash between the Gujarat Giants (GG) and the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will play host to the historic encounter, which will see Indian and international stars galore. The likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana will be the star domestic players on display. In the overseas department, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner will be prime names to watch out for.

The WPL is still a relative unknown, and it's perhaps too early to be jumping to any conclusions as far as predictions go. All five teams look decent on paper, and the trophy could honestly end up in any of their hands when all is said and done. How will the highly anticipated tournament kick off, though?

Can MI start their WPL 2023 campaign with a win? Or will GG spoil Mumbai's party?

WPL 2023, GG vs MI: Stars galore as Harmanpreet Kaur and Beth Mooney face off in historic contest

Australia v South Africa - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023 Final

On paper, MI arguably start as the favorites. Taking Gujarat lightly even if they appear to be the weaker side in a franchise tournament is not a mistake fans will make twice, though.

GG's biggest worry is probably their Indian contingent, which comprises primarily of players from the Railways domestic side. S Meghana, Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana are quality cricketers who have been in and around the national side for a while now, but they might have to do a lot of the heavy lifting.

How will Beth Mooney fare as captain? The unassuming keeper-batter doesn't seem like she would welcome a leadership role at first glance, although appearances can definitely be deceiving. Several questions regarding the Giants will be answered over the course of the upcoming tournament.

MI, on the other hand, are in a better position. They have a stable captain, a strong overseas contingent and match-winners in all departments. An injury cloud hangs over Pooja Vastrakar, but the dynamic all-rounder should be able to make the grade for the contest.

Mumbai's bowling attack looks a little thin, especially in the Indian pace-bowling department. They might have to sacrifice some batting depth by sacrificing Chloe Tryon and including an overseas fast bowler in Issy Wong. But even if they do that, their bowlers don't exactly inspire confidence.

Overall, GG have star power in the likes of Mooney and Gardner to kick off their WPL 2023 campaign with a win. Despite their shortcomings, though, Harmanpreet and Co. are the definite favorites for the opening game of the competition.

Prediction: MI to win Match 1 of WPL 2023.

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : Who will win the opening game of WPL 2023? MI GG 0 votes