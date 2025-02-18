GG vs MI Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2025 match?

Matches are coming thick and fast for the Gujarat Giants (GG). On Tuesday, February 18, they will play their third game of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) against the Mumbai Indians (MI). With a win and a loss each since the tournament commenced on February 14, Ashleigh Gardner and Co. have been at the forefront of things.

The Giants have certainly been an improved version of themselves in WPL 2025. Gardner has led the way with stellar all-round shows in both matches, one that nearly took them over the line against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and another that got them their first points against the UP Warriorz (UPW).

Meanwhile, Mumbai battled it out against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their opening game of WPL 2025. A number of curious run-out decisions went against them as they lost off the last ball despite Nat Sciver-Brunt's stellar display with the bat. The inaugural champions will be keen on getting off the mark against an opposition they have a perfect 4-0 record against.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Simran Shaikh, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali, Phoebe Litchfield, Danielle Gibson.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk.

Can GG continue their winning momentum? Or will MI get off the mark in WPL 2025?

WPL 2025: MI look to get off the mark against revamped GG

The Giants have been carried by their overseas stars so far. Gardner has led the way, with Beth Mooney and Deandra Dottin contributing as well. But there are clear holes in both departments.

Laura Wolvaardt, whose presence has forced Phoebe Litchfield to the bench, has looked rusty at the top of the order. The bowling group hasn't quite come together yet, although Priya Mishra turned in a hugely impressive performance against UPW with a three-fer.

MI, meanwhile, have plenty of talent in their ranks. They pushed DC to the limit despite Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia and Amelia Kerr failing with the bat, and Pooja Vastrakar's absence hasn't dented their bowling strength a great deal. Most of Mumbai's players are in good form, and it's only a matter of time before they start putting the pieces together.

Another carryjob from Gardner or Dottin could take GG over the line, as they're a revamped side that's clearly better than previous seasons. However, MI are the favorites for this encounter, given how their team is structured. The toss, of course, will have a big say on this contest, with the team batting second winning all matches in WPL 2025 so far.

Prediction: MI to win Match 5 of WPL 2025

