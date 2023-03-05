GG vs MI, WPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during the GG vs MI match

WPL 2023 got off to a memorable start at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy last night. The Mumbai Indians crushed the Gujarat Giants in the season opener of the Women's Premier League. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur led MI from the front and ensured that her team recorded a massive 140-run win over GG.

Courtesy of the win, Mumbai Indians have climbed to the top of the WPL 2023 points table. They now have two points in their account after one match. MI's net run rate stands at +7.150 after their grand win against the Gujarat Giants.

Gujarat captain Beth Mooney won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, nothing worked in favor of her team after the toss. The bowlers gave away more than 200 runs in the 20 overs. Chasing 208 for a win, GG lost wickets at regular intervals and managed only 64 runs.

To make matters worse for the Ahmedabad-based franchise, their captain Beth Mooney suffered an injury while batting and limped off the field in the second innings.

While it was a forgettable night for the Gujarat Giants team, multiple records were broken during the inaugural WPL 2023 fixture. Here's a list of the top three records that were shattered last night.

#1 Mumbai Indians broke Wellington Women's record in T20 cricket

Mumbai Indians scored 207/5 in their 20 overs, riding on a fine half-century from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Overseas stars Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt also chipped in with some vital contributions for MI. In reply, the Gujarat Giants scored only 64 runs.

MI secured a 143-run win in the first-ever WPL match, setting a new record for the biggest win margin in terms of runs in women's T20 cricket. Wellington Women previously held the record for their 122-run victory against Otago Women on January 24, 2021.

#2 Saika Ishaque broke Heather Graham's record in WPL 2023

Uncapped slow left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque stunned the Gujarat Giants batters with her fantastic bowling performance for the Mumbai Indians. Saika ended the night with four wickets in her account. She returned with figures of 4/11 in 3.1 overs.

With this spell, Saika has set a new record for the best bowling figures in women's matches played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. Australia Women's Heather Graham previously held the record for her spell of 3/22 against India Women in a T20I match played on this ground last year.

#3 Mumbai Indians broke India Women's record

The Mumbai Indians set a new record for the highest team total in T20 matches at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. MI scored 207/5 and broke India Women's record of 187/5 on this ground.

Meanwhile, even the Gujarat Giants broke India Women's record for the lowest team total in T20 matches at this venue. The Giants scored 64 runs in their innings, breaking India Women's record of 172/5, which was previously the lowest team total in Navi Mumbai.

The Mumbai Indians will now rest before squaring off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. Gujarat will take on the UP Warriorz tomorrow evening in WPL 2023.

