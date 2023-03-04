GG vs MI, WPL 2023: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, Pitch history and WPL records

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Ground will play host to the inaugural Women's Premier League match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians tonight. A western derby will kick off WPL 2023.

Fans across the world have their eyes on BCCI's newest league. Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians were two of the most expensive franchises sold at the WPL Teams' Auction. The two sides have stellar squads, and the cricket universe should expect a cracker of a contest between Gujarat and Mumbai tonight.

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Ground hosted a few IPL matches last year. Besides, the venue has also hosted a few women's T20I matches.

Before the inaugural game of WPL 2023 starts, here's a look at some important stats and numbers about the pitch.

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Women's T20 records & stats

Women's T20 matches played: 2

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches Tied: 1

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 89* - Beth Mooney (AUS-W) vs. India Women, 2022.

Best bowling figures: 3/22 - Heather Graham (AUS-W) vs. India Women, 2022.

Highest team score: 187/5 - India Women vs. Australia Women, 2022.

Lowest team score: 172/5 - India Women vs. Australia Women, 2022.

Average first-innings score: 180

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy pitch report

The wicket on this ground is a batting paradise. Two matches of the India Women vs. Australia Women series happened here last year, and the lowest team total in those two games was 172.

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy last Women's T20 game

In the last women's T20 match on this ground, India Women beat Australia Women via Super Over. Both teams scored 187 runs in their respective 20 overs.

A total of six wickets fell in 40 overs, with spinners taking two of them. The batters smashed 10 sixes in that game.

