GG vs RCB, WPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during GG vs RCB match

Gujarat Giants (GG) got off the mark in the WPL 2023 points table with a win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday, March 8. The Giants brought their 'A' game to the table and beat RCB by 11 runs at the Brabourne Stadium.

Top-order batters Sophia Dunkley and Harleen Deol set the platform for Gujarat's victory against Bangalore. The two batters smashed half-centuries to help the Ahmedabad-based franchise finish with 201 runs on the board in their 20 overs.

In reply, the Bangalore-based franchise almost pulled off a successful run-chase. Opening batter Sophie Devine played a fantastic knock of 66 runs for RCB, but her efforts went in vain as she lacked support from the other end. RCB ended with 190 runs in 20 overs, losing the game by 11 runs.

It was a memorable occasion for the fans present at the Brabourne Stadium. They witnessed an exciting Women's Premier League match on Women's Day. Multiple records were broken during the match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Here's a compilation of three such records.

#1 WPL 2023 broke the record of all other women's T20 leagues

During WPL - 4 times in 6 matches

All others - 4 times in 525 matches

#WPL2023 200+ totals in women's T20 franchise leagues:
During WPL - 4 times in 6 matches
All others - 4 times in 525 matches

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League got underway on March 4, and in the first six matches of the tournament itself, fans have already witnessed four games where teams finished with totals of 200 or more runs. Earlier tonight, the Gujarat Giants scored 201 runs in the first innings, riding on half-centuries from Harleen Deol and Sophia Dunkley.

The Women's Premier League now owns the record for the highest 200+ totals in any women's T20 franchise competition. Interestingly, if one combines all the other women's T20 leagues happening around the world, only four 200+ totals have been recorded in 525 matches.

#2 Royal Challengers Bangalore created a dismal record in WPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their third consecutive match in WPL 2023 (Image Courtesy: WPLT20.com)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have set an embarrassing record in the Women's Premier League. RCB now own the record for losing the highest number of games in the WPL, having suffered their third defeat in as many matches.

RCB started the competition with a loss against the Delhi Capitals. They suffered a defeat against the Mumbai Indians in their second game. Even though the Gujarat Giants lost their opening two matches, they have now opened their account in the Women's Premier League standings with a victory over the Royal Challengers.

#3 Harleen Deol and Sophie Devine set new records in WPL 2023

Sophie Devine departs for 66 owing to Ash Gardner's catch



Sophie Devine departs for 66 owing to Ash Gardner's catch

Sophie Devine has become the first player to score a half-century for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League. She broke Smriti Mandhana's record for the highest individual score by a RCB player in the WPL. Mandhana previously held the record for her knock of 35 runs against Delhi Capitals.

Harleen Deol also created a record for the highest score by a Gujarat Giants batter. Deol broke Sophia Dunkley's record. Dunkley scored 65 runs in the match against RCB earlier tonight, and a few minutes later, Deol finished with 67 runs in the same game.

