GG vs RCB, WPL 2024: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and T20 records

WPL 2024 action will continue at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight as the Gujarat Giants take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore. It is the reverse fixture between GG and RCB, who already clashed once during the Bengaluru leg of the Women's Premier League.

In that game, the RCB recorded a comfortable eight-wicket win. Smriti Mandhana's team kept the Gujarat Giants down to 107/7 in the first innings and then raced to 110/2 in just 12.3 overs.

RCB fans will expect a similar performance from their side tonight. Before Match 13 of WPL 2024 starts, here's a look at the pitch history of the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi WPL records

Delhi hosted its first-ever WPL match last night, where home team Delhi Capitals beat the Mumbai Indians by 29 runs. It was a high-scoring clash, with 355 runs being scored in 40 overs.

Here's a list of some vital stats that fans should know from the previous WPL match hosted by Delhi:

T20 Matches played: 1

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 192/4 - Delhi Capitals Women vs. Mumbai Indians Women, 2024.

Lowest team total: 163/8 - Mumbai Indians Women vs. Delhi Capitals Women, 2024.

Highest individual score: 69* - Jemimah Rodrigues (DC-W) vs. Mumbai Indians Women, 2024.

Best bowling figures: 3/21 - Jess Jonassen (DC-W) vs. Mumbai Indians Women, 2024.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report for the GG vs RCB match will be broadcast live on JioCinema and Sports18 before the toss. The deck in Delhi looked good for batting last night. It had something for the slower bowlers as well, but batters should dominate the proceedings once they get settled in the middle.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi last T20

Delhi Capitals cruised to a 29-run victory against Mumbai Indians in the last WPL match hosted by this venue. It was a memorable outing for DC batters as they scored 192/4 in 20 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues and Meg Lanning hit a half-century each for the Capitals.

In reply, Mumbai Indians scored 163/8 despite a 42-run knock from Amanjot Kaur. Spinner Jess Jonassen put brakes on MI's run-chase by scalping three wickets. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 192/4 (Jemimah Rodrigues 69, Pooja Vastrakar 1/20) beat Mumbai Indians 163/8 (Amanjot Kaur 42, Jess Jonassen 3/21) by 29 runs.

