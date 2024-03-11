GG vs UPW Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match

Gujarat Giants (GG) will take on UP Warriorz (UPW) in match number 18 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, March 11. While GG are last in the points table, with only one win from six games, UPW are fourth, having won three out of their seven matches.

Despite having only two points on the board, Gujarat Giants still have a mathematical possibility of making it to the playoffs. To be honest though, if that happens, it would be something of a miracle as multiple permutations and combinations need to fall in place. GG didn’t help their chances, going down to Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets in their previous match as Harmanpreet Kaur played a stellar knock.

UP Warriorz are also alive in the qualification race. They need to beat Gujarat Giants first and then wait for the result of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) final league game. In their previous match, UPW registered a stunning one-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) as Deepti Sharma claimed a hat-trick after scoring a half-century.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz head-to-head record in WPL

UP Warriorz have a 3-0 lead over Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League. After beating them twice last season, UPW got the better of GG by six wickets in the first half of WPL 2024. Bowling first, UP Warriorz restricted Gujarat Giants to 142/5 and then chased down the target in 15.4 overs.

Here’s a summary of Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz head-to-head stats

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 0

Matches won by UP Warriorz - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Last three Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL matches

When the teams clashed in the Bangalore leg of WPL 2024, Sophie Ecclestone starred with 3/20. Grace Harris then guided the chase, clubbing an unbeaten 60 off only 33 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes.

Here's a summary of the last three Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz matches in the Women’s Premier League:

UPW (143/4) beat GG (142/5) by 6 wickets, March 1, 2024

UPW (181/7) beat GG (178/6) by 3 wickets, March 20, 2023

UPW (175/7) beat GG (169/6) by 3 wickets, March 05, 2023

