GG vs UPW Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2023 match?

The playoff race in the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) has almost reached its conclusion.

The equation is simple. If the UP Warriorz (UPW) beat the Gujarat Giants (GG) in Match 17 of WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 20, the three teams in the playoffs will be finalized.

UPW have three wins from six games and a slightly negative net run rate and are the only team among the bottom three with the potential to reach eight points. If they do so against the current wooden-spoon holders, they will confirm their playoff berth and also set themselves up to potentially challenge for second spot as well.

The Warriorz are on the back of a fighting win against the Mumbai Indians (MI). Sophie Ecclestone scalped three wickets and hit the winning runs in the last over as Alyssa Healy and Co. recovered from their disappointing loss to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

GG, too, were thrashed by RCB in their previous game. Sophie Devine hammered a rapid 99 that was arguably the best knock in the WPL so far, and the Giants' net run rate is so poor that they need a miracle to qualify for the knockouts even if they manage to win their remaining game.

The last time these two teams met in the competition, UPW won by three wickets with one ball remaining. Grace Harris rescued the Warriorz from a tricky situation with an unbeaten fifty as Kiran Navgire also made a substantial contribution.

WPL 2023, GG vs UPW: Can Alyssa Healy and Co. confirm playoff berth?

WPL 2023 - UP Warriorz v Gujarat Giants

The UP Warriorz will take part in an afternoon fixture for the second game running, and that's a great sign for them - especially if they win the toss.

In their previous game against MI, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone scalped seven wickets between them as they utilized the grip and turn on offer to full effect. GG are one of the worst batting units against spin in the competition and might find it impossible to counter the UPW trio.

In the batting department, though, both teams are more than evenly matched.

Sophia Dunkley and Laura Wolvaardt have shown signs of being a lethal opening duo, although they haven't clicked together yet. At the other end of the spectrum, Alyssa Healy and Devika Vaidya have found the going tough since putting on an impressive partnership in their first game together.

However, the Warriorz's middle order of Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris and Kiran Navgire should have enough firepower to counter the GG bowling attack, which has been on the weaker side throughout the tournament. The likes of Ecclestone have contributed valuable lower-order runs as well.

Overall, while GG don't really have much to lose and could be at their best, UPW are the definite favorites to take two points away from the contest. We could see the playoff spots being finalized before DC and MI meet later in the day.

Prediction: UPW to win Match 17 of WPL 2023.

