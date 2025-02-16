GG vs UPW Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2025 match?

The Gujarat Giants (GG) fought hard in the opening game of the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Newly appointed captain Ashleigh Gardner led the way with a stellar half-century and two wickets, taking the Giants to a defendable total despite the emergence of dew.

However, GG's bowling shortcomings were exposed at the death as RCB, led by Richa Ghosh, pulled off a heist. Gardner and Deandra Dottin, two of the more reliable bowlers in the lineup, were carted to all corners of the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Just two days later, Gujarat will face off against the UP Warriorz (UPW) in Match 3 of WPL 2025 at the same venue. Gardner and Co. will take heart from their opening display, but they will know that they can't afford to go too many games without a win in what is expected to be a tightly contested league.

Meanwhile, the Warriorz, playing their first game of the tournament, will encounter many unknowns. For the first time, they will be without Alyssa Healy, who has led the franchise well in the last two years. Deepti Sharma, entrusted with the reins, will need to find a way to harness the talents of the various domestic players on the roster.

UPW have made the playoffs once in their two WPL seasons, but they haven't been overly convincing. It'll be interesting to see how they adapt without Healy, who adds a lot with her explosiveness and experience.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Simran Shaikh, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali, Phoebe Litchfield, Danielle Gibson.

UP Warriorz Squad: Chamari Athapaththu, Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma (c), Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Kranti Goud, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Arushi Goel, Chinelle Henry, Alana King, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar.

Which team will record their first win of WPL 2025?

WPL 2025: Can the new-look Giants get off the mark against the Warriorz?

UP's strong spin attack could enjoy bowling in Vadodara. Both the first two matches were played on the same wicket, and there was some spin on offer in yesterday's game, particularly in the first innings. The Warriorz are known to rely on at least 16 overs of spin, and that could trouble the GG batters.

If a fresh wicket is rolled out, that could bring Gujarat's power-hitters into the game. Gardner and Dottin are two of the most dangerous batters going around, and with Beth Mooney being the ideal calming foil at the top of the order, GG have enough firepower in the batting department.

Can UPW's batting make the most of GG's bowling weaknesses? It's possible, but the Warriorz themselves are a bit reliant on Grace Harris to offer muscle and six-hitting ability in the middle order. There is plenty of talent, including Vrindra Dinesh at the top, but they might take some time to get used to the demands of the new WPL season.

The outcome of this contest will depend heavily on whether there's spin or not. The team batting second will have a significant advantage, perhaps even a match-winning one. Taking the toss out of the equation, GG seem like they're in a slightly better position at this point in time.

Prediction: GG to win Match 3 of WPL 2025.

