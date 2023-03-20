GG vs UPW, WPL 2023: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, Pitch history and WPL records

Gujarat Giants will end their WPL 2023 league stage with a battle against the UP Warriorz today at the Brabourne Stadium. The Ahmedabad-based franchise have been virtually eliminated from the competition. Only a miracle can take them to the Women's Premier League playoffs.

The Giants currently hold the last position in the WPL 2023 standings with four points from seven matches. They need to defeat the UP Warriorz by a margin of more than 130 runs to keep themselves alive in the competition.

The Warriors, on the other hand, are just one win away from sealing their place in the playoffs. Before the two teams meet in Mumbai, here's a look at the pitch history.

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, WPL records & stats

The pitch in Mumbai is a batting paradise. Gujarat Giants scored 188 runs in their 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday evening at this venue. The Bangalore-based franchise chased the 189-run target in less than 16 overs.

However, fans should note that GG defended a 148-run target against Delhi Capitals on this ground just a few days before their game against RCB. It will be interesting to see how the pitch plays today.

Here's a list of some vital stats from previous games played at Brabourne Stadium:

WPL matches played: 8

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams batting second: 4

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 99 - Sophie Devine (RCB) vs. Gujarat Giants, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/36 - Kim Garth (GG) vs. UP Warriorz, 2023

Highest team score: 211/4 - Delhi Capitals vs. UP Warriorz, 2023

Lowest team score: 64 - Gujarat Giants vs. Mumbai Indians, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 189/2 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Gujarat Giants, 2023

Average first-innings score: 162

Brabourne Stadium pitch report

The conditions in Mumbai are excellent for batting. If the pitch plays the same as it did on Saturday evening, fans should expect another run-fest in WPL 2023.

Teams batting first and teams batting second have achieved equal success at this venue, which is why the toss may not play a big role. Gujarat Giants' Laura Wolvaardt played a 68-run knock against RCB on Saturday. All eyes will be on her in today's game.

Brabourne Stadium last WPL match

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated the Gujarat Giants by eight wickets in the previous game hosted by Mumbai. GG posted 188/4 on the board, riding on a 42-ball 68 from opener Laura Wolvaardt.

In reply, Sophie Devine's magnificent 36-ball 99 helped the Royal Challengers Bangalore win the game by eight wickets. RCB still had 27 balls left in their innings when they completed the run-chase.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants 188/4 (Laura Wolvaardt 68, Shreyanka Patil 2/17) lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore 189/2 (Sophie Devine 99, Sneh Rana 1/25) by 8 wickets.

