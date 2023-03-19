GG vs UPW, WPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Gujarat Giants (GG) and UP Warriorz (UPW) are all set to lock horns in Match No. 17 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Monday, March 20. The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host the contest.

The Giants, led by Sneh Rana, are placed at the bottom of the table with four points and a net run rate of -2.511, the worst among all teams in the tournament. They have to win their last game to have any chance of advancing to the playoffs.

Not only will they have to beat the Warriorz, but they will also have to do so by a mammoth margin to better their net run rate. They will go into the match after losing to Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight wickets. Losing with 27 balls to spare didn’t help them.

The Warriorz, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with six points and a net run rate of -0.117. Alyssa Healy’s women will be high on confidence after beating Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians by five wickets, having restricted their opponents to 127.

The Warriorz only need to win their next game to make their way through to the playoffs. If the Warriorz win, RCB and the Giants will be knocked out of the competition.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Match Details:

Match: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, Match 17, Women’s Premier League 2023

Date and Time: March 20 2023, Monday, 03:30 pm IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Pitch Report

Eight matches have been played at the Brabourne Stadium thus far. While four have been won by the chasing teams, four have gone in favor of the team batting first. But both teams might want to chase, keeping in mind the outcome of their previous matches.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 31-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 50s.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Probable XIs

Gujarat Giants

Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Sneh Rana (c), Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari

UP Warriorz

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Match Prediction

The Giants have only one match left in the WPL and are expected to come out all guns blazing to give themselves a fair chance of advancing to the playoffs. They will go into the game as slight favorites.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win this clash.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

