GG vs UPW, WPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Gujarat Giants (GG) will meet UP Warriorz (UPW) in match number 17 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 20. The game will be significant, keeping the playoffs scenario in mind.

UP Warriorz have had a mixed season, with three wins and as many losses. They are still best placed to join Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the playoffs.

UP will go into the game against Gujarat Giants high on confidence, having stunned table-toppers Mumbai by five wickets in their previous match. Spinners Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma starred with the ball for the Warriorz before Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris played key knocks to guide the chase of 128.

With two wins, five losses and a net run rate of -2.511, Gujarat’s WPL 2023 playoffs hopes are hanging by a thread. Their chances suffered a massive setback when they were hammered by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight wickets in their last clash. GG did well to post 188/4, batting first. However, a sensational 36-ball 99 from Sophie Devine crushed them.

Today's GG vs UPW toss result

Gujarat Giants have won the toss and opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Sneh Rana said:

"It is sunny today and it is a flat track. We have to win big to make it to the eliminator. Dew factor is not going to come in this game.”

GG have made a change. In place of Sabbineni Meghana, Monica Patel comes in. UP Warriorz are going in with an unchanged squad.

GG vs UPW - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma (w), Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari

UP Warriorz: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Today's GG vs UPW pitch report

It's a good track to bat on. However, spinners will be key in this all-important game. Sophie Ecclestone is going to be one of the spinners to watch out for.

Today's GG vs UPW match players list

Gujarat Giants squad: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma (wk), Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari, Mansi Joshi, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia

UP Warriorz squad: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Shweta Sehrawat, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav

GG vs UPW - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Sanjay Kumar Singh, Saurabh Dhote

TV umpire: Madanagopal Kuppuraj

Match Referee: GS Lakshmi

Poll : 0 votes