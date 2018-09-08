Gigantic Tail Of England

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Two

It would be wrong to say that the Indian team was outplayed by the English side. The main reason for the defeat of the Indian Team is the gigantic tail of England. In every match, they perturbed the Indian bowling unit. Indian bowlers were quite ineffective before them and in every match, they successfully added some extra runs which aided them to win the close knocks.

On the other hand, the tail of Team India was not properly guided by the Indian batsmen which helped the opponents to stop them from making good scores. Let's analyze how the gigantic tail of England turned the tables for them.

First Test Match: In the first Test match, India lost by a meagre margin of 31 runs and you will be astonished to know that seven English batsmen were dismissed at the score of 87 runs in the second innings and the lead was of 100 runs. But, Sam Curran played a terrific inning with the lower order batsmen which aided them to put 180 on the scoreboard and India failed to chase the target of 193 runs.

Fourth Test Match: The Indian team crushed the hosts in the third Test match and showcased their abilities in all the departments. Every Indian fan was hoping that the Indian team would win the fourth match and level the series but the tail of England cornered the effective bowling unit of India and played a key role in both the innings.

Indian pacers devastated their batting line up and dismissed six batsmen at the low score of 86 but Sam Curran exhibited great batting skills and patience to take the drowning boat of England out of the river. He played a great knock of 78 runs which ultimately pushed the total score of England to 246.

But, in the first innings of the match, Pujara taught a lesson to all the batsmen of India how to play with the tailenders; India made 27 runs more than the English side and put the pressure back on the hosts. Once again, the English tail did a fantabulous job and scored the much-needed runs to win the match. At one stage, six batsmen were sent back to the dressing room at the score of 178 and the pacers were ready to clean up the tail but Sam Curran and Jos Buttler played brilliantly to save the team. The final score was 272 and India lost that match by 60 runs

Fifth Test Match: Even in this match the Indian pace attack failed to tackle the tailenders and they succeeded in scoring 332 runs from a stage where they lost 8 wickets at 214 runs. This time Buttler and Broad took the responsibility to save the team. Buttler scored 89 runs while Broad not only stood with him but also played a valuable inning of 38 runs and together they contributed 98 runs for the team

In every match, the Indian pacers did a great job but they failed to take the wickets of the tailenders because of which the hosts continued to put some extra runs on the board which ultimately proved lethal for the Indian side in every match.