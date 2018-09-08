Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Gigantic Tail Of England

Ansh Mohan Jha
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
120   //    08 Sep 2018, 23:25 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Two
England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Two

It would be wrong to say that the Indian team was outplayed by the English side. The main reason for the defeat of the Indian Team is the gigantic tail of England. In every match, they perturbed the Indian bowling unit. Indian bowlers were quite ineffective before them and in every match, they successfully added some extra runs which aided them to win the close knocks.

On the other hand, the tail of Team India was not properly guided by the Indian batsmen which helped the opponents to stop them from making good scores. Let's analyze how the gigantic tail of England turned the tables for them.

First Test Match: In the first Test match, India lost by a meagre margin of 31 runs and you will be astonished to know that seven English batsmen were dismissed at the score of 87 runs in the second innings and the lead was of 100 runs. But, Sam Curran played a terrific inning with the lower order batsmen which aided them to put 180 on the scoreboard and India failed to chase the target of 193 runs.

Fourth Test Match: The Indian team crushed the hosts in the third Test match and showcased their abilities in all the departments. Every Indian fan was hoping that the Indian team would win the fourth match and level the series but the tail of England cornered the effective bowling unit of India and played a key role in both the innings.

Indian pacers devastated their batting line up and dismissed six batsmen at the low score of 86 but Sam Curran exhibited great batting skills and patience to take the drowning boat of England out of the river. He played a great knock of 78 runs which ultimately pushed the total score of England to 246.

But, in the first innings of the match, Pujara taught a lesson to all the batsmen of India how to play with the tailenders; India made 27 runs more than the English side and put the pressure back on the hosts. Once again, the English tail did a fantabulous job and scored the much-needed runs to win the match. At one stage, six batsmen were sent back to the dressing room at the score of 178 and the pacers were ready to clean up the tail but Sam Curran and Jos Buttler played brilliantly to save the team. The final score was 272 and India lost that match by 60 runs

Fifth Test Match: Even in this match the Indian pace attack failed to tackle the tailenders and they succeeded in scoring 332 runs from a stage where they lost 8 wickets at 214 runs. This time Buttler and Broad took the responsibility to save the team. Buttler scored 89 runs while Broad not only stood with him but also played a valuable inning of 38 runs and together they contributed 98 runs for the team

In every match, the Indian pacers did a great job but they failed to take the wickets of the tailenders because of which the hosts continued to put some extra runs on the board which ultimately proved lethal for the Indian side in every match.


Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India England Cricket Sam Curran
Ansh Mohan Jha
CONTRIBUTOR
Different series but same issue- India's worries with...
RELATED STORY
The Art of batting with the Tail |This English batsman is...
RELATED STORY
India's inability to wind-up the tail continues to haunt...
RELATED STORY
Future star all-rounders of Test cricket 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: The much-anticipated series that...
RELATED STORY
Five Greatest Moments of Alastair Cook's Career
RELATED STORY
England faltered on a flat-track with India's disciplined...
RELATED STORY
What's my role, captain? 
RELATED STORY
India's tryst with fourth-innings collapses in 2018
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, Fifth Test: Preview
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 332/10
IND 174/6 (51.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: India trail England by 158 runs with 4 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us