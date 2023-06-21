GLA vs SOM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 21, 2023

Glamorgan (GLA) and Somerset (SOM) are set to face each other in the 96th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. The Sophia Gardens in Cardiff will host this exciting south-group clash on Wednesday, June 21.

Glamorgan have failed to perform consistently this season, winning just one of their previous five games, including a huge 81-run loss against Surrey in the last outing. They are currently struggling in sixth place in the points table with 10 points, having won five of their 10 games so far.

Somerset, on the other hand, are ruling the south group points table at the moment. Following a seven-wicket victory over Essex in the previous game, they have strengthened their position at the top of the points table with 16 points.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the GLA vs SOM game:

GLA vs SOM Squad for Today's Match

Glamorgan Squad

Kiran Carlson (c), Billy Root, Sam Northeast, Ruaidhri Smith, Prem Sisodiya, Jamie Mcilroy, Chris Cooke, Tim Van Der Gugten, Cameron Fletcher, Will Smale, Andy Gorvin, Andrew Slater, Peter Hatzoglou, and Callum Taylor.

Somerset Squad

Tom Abell (c), Will Smeed, Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Dickson, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Josh Davey, Jack Brooks, Tom Lammonby, Shoaib Bashir, Kasey Aldridge, and James Rew.

#3 Tom Kohler Cadmore (SOM) - 9 Credits

Somerset CCC v Essex - Vitality Blast T20 \Glamorgan v Hampshire - T20 Vitality Blast

Tom Kohler Cadmore is one of the most reliable batters in the Somerset team. He is currently the leading run-scorer for his team, notching up 323 runs from 10 matches at an average of 40.37 and a strike rate of 180.44.

He is capable of destroying any bowling unit in the world with his hard-hitting ability. Therefore, he is an automatic choice to find a place in your Dream11 fantasy teams for the GLA vs SOM game.

#2 Chris Cooke (GLA) - 9 Credits

Glamorgan v Essex - NatWest T20 Blast

Chris Cooke has emerged as one of the positives for Glamorgan this season. The right-handed wicketkeeper batter tops the batting charts for his team, having accumulated 388 runs in just 10 games at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 175.56.

With one fifty and a century to his name, Cooke could prove to be a game-changer in your fantasy team as he can contribute points with his wicket-keeping skills as well. Therefore, you can select him as captain or vice-captain for the GLA vs SOM game.

#1 Ben Green (SOM) - 9 Credits

Hampshire Hawks v Somerset CCC - Vitality Blast T20

Ben Green has played a vital role in his team’s success this season. The 25-year-old is currently the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, having picked up 22 wickets from just 10 games at an impressive economy rate of 8.02.

With the best bowling figures of 4/20, Green has proved to be a match-winner for Somerset this season. He is going to be an excellent pick to be picked as captain of your Dream11 fantasy teams for the GLA vs SOM match.

