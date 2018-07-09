Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Glenn Maxwell apologises to Sarfraz Ahmed for handshake snub

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.97K   //    09 Jul 2018, 16:04 IST

CRICKET-ZIM-AUS
Glenn Maxwell took to Twitter to explain what had happened after Australia's defeat in the final

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has cleared the air surrounding suggestions that he snubbed Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed after Australia's defeat to Pakistan in the tri-series final on Sunday in Harare. In a post on Twitter, Maxwell explained that the incident was nothing more than a “genuine oversight” on his part.

Following Pakistan's highest successful T20I run chase, television footage showed Maxwell walking past the Pakistan skipper, who had his hand out, ready for a handshake. Instead of shaking hands with Sarfraz, Maxwell proceeded to shake hands with a teammate and the two umpires who were behind him.

Although no Pakistan players spoke about the incident, the footage sparked outrage among several fans on social media, with some remarking that Australia's promise to play respectful cricket was nothing more than a lip-service.

Before the Australian team left Harare, the all-rounder took to Twitter to explain what had transpired.

“Congrats to Pakistan on their win yesterday, Fakhar Zaman and Shoaib Malik were unstoppable,” the allrounder wrote.

“Sad note to end our tour of Zimbabwe, but still plenty of positives to take out of it. In regards to the incident shown post-match, it appears unsportsmanlike, and certainly not the way I play the game. It was a genuine oversight on my behalf and I’m currently looking for Sarfraz in the hotel to shake his hand and congratulate him and his team on their series win.”

Pakistan held onto top spot in the ICC T20I Team Rankings following their win over Australia. Chasing 184 for victory, Glenn Maxwell picked up two wickets in the first over to put Pakistan in early trouble but Fakhar Zaman registered his career-best T20I score and finished just 9 shy of his maiden T20I century. His 107-run fourth-wicket partnership with Shoaib Malik helped Pakistan get over the line with four balls to spare.

Tri-series in Zimbabwe 2018 Pakistan Cricket Australia Cricket Sarfraz Ahmed Glenn Maxwell
Australia vs Pakistan second T20I Preview: Pakistan look...
RELATED STORY
A tri-series that has given something for everyone
RELATED STORY
What Pakistan, Australia and Zimbabwe stand to gain from...
RELATED STORY
What Australia need to do to win the Tri-series
RELATED STORY
5 players to watch out for from the tri-series in Zimbabwe
RELATED STORY
Stats: Pakistan create world record for most consecutive...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Preview: Aussies look to...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Pakistan defeat Australia to win the...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Australia end Pakistan's T20I winning...
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan first T20I preview: Hosts up against...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Match 1 | Sun, 01 Jul
PAK 182/4 (20.0 ov)
ZIM 108/10 (17.5 ov)
Pakistan win by 74 runs
PAK VS ZIM live score
Match 2 | Mon, 02 Jul
PAK 116/10 (19.5 ov)
AUS 117/1 (10.5 ov)
Australia win by 9 wickets
PAK VS AUS live score
Match 3 | Tue, 03 Jul
AUS 229/2 (20.0 ov)
ZIM 129/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia win by 100 runs
AUS VS ZIM live score
Match 4 | Wed, 04 Jul
ZIM 162/4 (20.0 ov)
PAK 163/3 (19.1 ov)
Pakistan win by 7 wickets
ZIM VS PAK live score
Match 5 | Thu, 05 Jul
PAK 194/7 (20.0 ov)
AUS 149/7 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan win by 45 runs
PAK VS AUS live score
Match 6 | Fri, 06 Jul
ZIM 151/9 (20.0 ov)
AUS 154/5 (19.5 ov)
Australia win by 5 wickets
ZIM VS AUS live score
Final | Yesterday
AUS 183/8 (20.0 ov)
PAK 187/4 (19.2 ov)
Pakistan win by 6 wickets
AUS VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us